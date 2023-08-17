Melania Trump 'Wants Nothing to Do' With Any of Husband Donald's Recent Indictments: 'She Leads Her Own Life'
Melania Trump is standing by her husband, Donald Trump, but choosing not to be in the spotlight after the former president, 77, was indicted for a fourth time for allegedly overturning the 2020 election in Georgia.
“Melania publicly supports her husband but privately prefers a life with 100 percent privacy and no press scrutiny,” a source revealed.
“She knows how her husband is but still believes there has been too much dumping on him and wants nothing to do with any of it,” the insider continued. “She hates all of the legal problems and says very little about them anytime anywhere. She leads her own life.”
The politician has been spotted in Florida and New Jersey throughout the summer, while the model, 53, has remained in New York City, where she hangs out with her inner circle.
“Melania has a small circle of family and very few trusted friends," the source noted. "Unlike others who belong to her husband’s clubs, she doesn’t rely on outside stimulants to guide her daily life. She has her son, other family members, and select friends."
"So this fourth indictment is another problem for her husband. Not for her," the source added.
As OK! previously reported, Trump and 18 other co-defendants was indicted earlier this week
According to the indictment, "several" of the defendants created "false Electoral College documents" and recruited individuals to case "false Electoral College votes" at the Georgia State Capitol on December 14, 2020, and then those votes were transferred to the president of the U.S. Senate, the U.S. archivist, the Georgia secretary of state and the chief federal judge in Atlanta.
"The false documents were intended to disrupt and delay the joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021, in order to unlawfully change the outcome of the November 3, 2020, presidential election in favor of Donald Trump,” the indictment states.
For his part, Donald has continued to maintain his innocence.
“I DIDN’T TAMPER WITH THE ELECTION! THOSE WHO RIGGED & STOLE THE ELECTION WERE THE ONES DOING THE TAMPERING, & THEY ARE THE SLIME THAT SHOULD BE PROSECUTED. I MADE A PERFECT PHONE CALL OF PROTEST,” he vented. “WOULD SOMEONE PLEASE TELL THE FULTON COUNTY GRAND JURY THAT I DID NOT TAMPER WITH THE ELECTION. THE PEOPLE THAT TAMPERED WITH IT WERE THE ONES THAT RIGGED IT.”
