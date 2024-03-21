'He Should Drink Bleach Like He Told Us to Do!': Jimmy Kimmel Hits Back at Donald Trump for Begging for Immunity From the Supreme Court

"And he also wants immunity from chlamydia, just in case, you know. But his argument is that the threat of future imprisonment, not for him, it would prevent the president from doing, potentially illegal things, which I think is the point of prison in the first place. But it turns out the guy who bragged to Billy Bush he could do whatever he wants thinks he should be allowed to do whatever he wants. His lawyers told the court 'denial of criminal immunity would incapacitate every future president with de facto blackmail and extortion while in office, and condemn him to years of post-office trauma at the hands of political opponents.' Which sounds bad, right? And yet, somehow we’ve had 44 presidents before him, that never happened to any of them, except for this one guy. Why do you think that is? Could it be because none of them tried to violently overthrow an election they lost?" the TV host, 56, said on the Wednesday, March 20, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

"But if Donald Trump wants immunity, he should drink bleach like he told us to do when we wanted immunity," he continued, referring to when Trump, 77, told the country this advice during the COVID-19 pandemic.