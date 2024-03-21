Jimmy Kimmel Hopes Melania Trump 'Got an Advance on That Prenup' Amid Donald Trump's Financial Struggles: 'Wait Until He's Poor'

The ex-president previously went on a rant about how unfair it was he would have to fork over more money after he was already ordered to pay $355 million in disgorgement by New York Judge Arthur Engoron in a civil fraud case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James.)

“Any business thinking about moving into New York State is CRAZY!” he began his rant on Truth Social. “Numerous people have spoken to me about this since the Racist and Politically Corrupt A.G., who ran for office on a platform of ‘I will get Trump’ without knowing anything about me or my business, and her corrupt puppet Judge, Arthur Engoron, who has already been overturned 4 times on this case, a record, started doing a number on me. Engoron will not do what the Appellate Division has ordered him to do on Statute of Limitations. This has never happened to the Appellate Division before. Remember, he is the judge that fraudulently valued Mar-a-Lago at $18,000,000, and who was already overturned 4 times on this case, a record! Engoron wants me to put up the ridiculous fine (I DID NOTHING WRONG!) before I get a chance to Appeal his crazed ruling – A first!"