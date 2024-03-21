OK Magazine
Jimmy Kimmel Hopes Melania Trump 'Got an Advance on That Prenup' Amid Donald Trump's Financial Struggles: 'Wait Until He's Poor'

jimmy kimmel hopes melania prenup
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 21 2024, Published 8:37 a.m. ET

Jimmy Kimmel is hopeful Melania Trump is prepared if Donald Trump loses a lot of money amid his legal troubles.

“Of course, the real loser here is Melania,” Kimmel said on the Wednesday, March 20, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “She may end up with half of the nothing he owns now.”

jimmy kimmel hopes melania prenup
Source: mega

Jimmy Kimmel made fun of Donald Trump amid his legal troubles.

“I hope she got an advance on that prenup because if you think she hates him now, wait until he’s poor,” Kimmel quipped.

jimmy kimmel hopes melania prenup
Source: mega

The pair recently made an appearance together.

As OK! previously reported, Donald, 77, said he can't pay the $464 million bond he owes after his civil fraud trial wrapped in New York.

jimmy kimmel hopes melania prenup
Source: mega

Jimmy Kimmel frequently pokes fun at the ex-president.

The ex-president previously went on a rant about how unfair it was he would have to fork over more money after he was already ordered to pay $355 million in disgorgement by New York Judge Arthur Engoron in a civil fraud case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James.)

“Any business thinking about moving into New York State is CRAZY!” he began his rant on Truth Social. “Numerous people have spoken to me about this since the Racist and Politically Corrupt A.G., who ran for office on a platform of ‘I will get Trump’ without knowing anything about me or my business, and her corrupt puppet Judge, Arthur Engoron, who has already been overturned 4 times on this case, a record, started doing a number on me. Engoron will not do what the Appellate Division has ordered him to do on Statute of Limitations. This has never happened to the Appellate Division before. Remember, he is the judge that fraudulently valued Mar-a-Lago at $18,000,000, and who was already overturned 4 times on this case, a record! Engoron wants me to put up the ridiculous fine (I DID NOTHING WRONG!) before I get a chance to Appeal his crazed ruling – A first!"

jimmy kimmel hopes melania prenup
Source: mega

Donald Trump previously melted down on Truth Social.

"The Corrupt Political Hacks in New York, Judge and AG, are asking me to put up massive amounts of money before I am allowed to appeal the ridiculous decision. Never done before. No jury, no victim, full disclaimer clause, happy banks. ELECTION INTERFERENCE! WITCH HUNT!" he declared. "I shouldn’t have to put up any money, being forced by the Corrupt Judge and AG, until the end of the appeal. That’s the way system works! If I weren’t running for President, and leading by a lot, none of this LEGAL LAWFARE would be happening. ELECTION INTERFERENCE! MAGA."

Melania, 53, recently made a rare appearance alongside her husband on March 19, as the 2024 election ramps up, but people accused her of only sticking around as she's potentially getting paid.

One person wrote, "Paid smile. Feel so sorry for Melania to have to put up with Donald," while another claimed, "She does her once a month contractual obligation and then bolts .. guess she knows now that she ain’t getting a big inheritance from him now. That’s called KARMA @MELANIATRUMP. And I’m loving it for u."

