Donald Trump Melts Down as He Declares He May Have to 'Mortgage or Sell Great Assets' in Order to Pay $464 Million Bond
Is Donald Trump broke?
After Trump's legal team announced he couldn't find an insurance company to underwrite the bond payment to cover the judgment against him in the New York attorney general’s civil fraud case, he took to social media to rage at the decision. (Last month, Trump was ordered to pay $355 million in disgorgement by New York Judge Arthur Engoron in a civil fraud case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James.)
“Any business thinking about moving into New York State is CRAZY!” he began his rant on Truth Social. “Numerous people have spoken to me about this since the Racist and Politically Corrupt A.G., who ran for office on a platform of ‘I will get Trump’ without knowing anything about me or my business, and her corrupt puppet Judge, Arthur Engoron, who has already been overturned 4 times on this case, a record, started doing a number on me. Engoron will not do what the Appellate Division has ordered him to do on Statute of Limitations. This has never happened to the Appellate Division before. Remember, he is the judge that fraudulently valued Mar-a-Lago at $18,000,000, and who was already overturned 4 times on this case, a record! Engoron wants me to put up the ridiculous fine (I DID NOTHING WRONG!) before I get a chance to Appeal his crazed ruling – A first!"
Trump continued to add the whole thing was "election interference," and a "witch hunt."
"The Corrupt Political Hacks in New York, Judge and AG, are asking me to put up massive amounts of money before I am allowed to appeal the ridiculous decision. Never done before. No jury, no victim, full disclaimer clause, happy banks. ELECTION INTERFERENCE! WITCH HUNT!" he declared. "I shouldn’t have to put up any money, being forced by the Corrupt Judge and AG, until the end of the appeal. That’s the way system works! If I weren’t running for President, and leading by a lot, none of this LEGAL LAWFARE would be happening. ELECTION INTERFERENCE! MAGA."
“Judge Engoron actually wants me to put up Hundreds of Millions of Dollars for the Right to Appeal his ridiculous decision. In other words, he is trying to take my Appellate Rights away from me when I have already won at the Appellate Division, but he refuses to accept their already made decision. Nobody has ever heard of anything like this before. I would be forced to mortgage or sell Great Assets, perhaps at Fire Sale prices, and if and when I win the Appeal, they would be gone. Does that make sense? WITCH HUNT. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!” he concluded in another post.
Trump has been in a lot of legal trouble as of late — he was recently found liable for sexual abuse and defamation against writer E. Jean Carroll. He posted a bond for $91 million earlier this month.
He was also indicted four times in 2023 and is facing a total of 91 felony counts.