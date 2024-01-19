Donald Trump Accused of Being Guilty of His Crimes as He Declares Every 'President of the U.S.' Should 'Have Immunity'

Hannity asked Trump, "What is your closing message to the people of New Hampshire?"

The former president answered, "It's very simple, it's, 'Make America Great Again.' But I think it's very important before we do this — because you were talking about the Supreme Court, they have two votes that are very important coming up. One is called the Colorado or whatever. I really believe they're going to leave the people to vote. "

"Again, you're the leading candidate in both parties, you're leading the Democrats by many, many points ... and most states have already approved it, as you know, very few states have done that," he continued. "But they have another important one, and that's immunity for the president. The President of the United States, and I'm not just talking about myself, any president has to have immunity because if you take immunity from the president, so important, you will have a president who won't be able to do anything. When he leaves office, the opposing party president will indict the president for doing something that should have been good."