Donald Trump Accused of Being Guilty of His Crimes as He Declares Every 'President of the U.S.' Should 'Have Immunity'
In a recent interview with Sean Hannity, former President Donald Trump put significant pressure on the Trump-dominated Supreme Court to grant "presidential immunity" for accused crimes during his time in office.
Trump, who appointed three of the nine Supreme Court justices, including Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett, expressed his concern about the potential consequences of abolishing presidential immunity.
Hannity asked Trump, "What is your closing message to the people of New Hampshire?"
The former president answered, "It's very simple, it's, 'Make America Great Again.' But I think it's very important before we do this — because you were talking about the Supreme Court, they have two votes that are very important coming up. One is called the Colorado or whatever. I really believe they're going to leave the people to vote. "
"Again, you're the leading candidate in both parties, you're leading the Democrats by many, many points ... and most states have already approved it, as you know, very few states have done that," he continued. "But they have another important one, and that's immunity for the president. The President of the United States, and I'm not just talking about myself, any president has to have immunity because if you take immunity from the president, so important, you will have a president who won't be able to do anything. When he leaves office, the opposing party president will indict the president for doing something that should have been good."
Trump's comments were shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, where he was heavily criticized for "desperately begging" for presidential immunity from the Supreme Court.
One user shared a clip from the Hannity interview, quipping: "His closing message to the voters of NH is, please vote for me because it’s the only way I’m going to stay out of prison. Thank you, and good night."
Another user commented, "He's not getting absolute immunity. If that's his last hope, he might as well board the plane to Russia."
A third user joked, "It's funny, no other president in history ever needed to beg for immunity. Plenty have committed serious crimes, but they've never been dumb enough to do them so blatantly."
Trump currently faces 91 criminal charges across four indictments in New York, Washington D.C., Florida and Georgia.
If convicted of every charge, Trump could face a combined 561 years in prison.
Trump’s attorney has previously argued that a president could order the assassination of a political rival and avoid prosecution unless they were impeached and convicted first.
Despite his calls for presidents to have complete and total immunity, Trump and many of his supporters have called time and time again for President Joe Biden to be arrested and convicted for his alleged connections with his son's business dealings.