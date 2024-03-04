Jimmy Kimmel Says Jo Koy Should Get a Do-Over and Host the 2025 Globes After Backlash: 'He Learned All the Lessons'
Jimmy Kimmel wants justice for Jo Koy after he bombed at the 2024 Golden Globes.
While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the outlet noted that Koy, 52, "went after folks in the room" when he wasn't "part of Hollywood in the way" that Kimmel was. However, Kimmel shared that "it's a lot easier for me than it is for Jo Koy."
Kimmel, who is set to host the 2024 Oscars, noted that Koy should get back up on the horse again after he received backlash for hosting the Globes in January.
"It’s like if a stranger walks up to you and goes, 'Nice shirt, Tom Selleck.' If it’s one of your friends, you don’t take offense to it, but if it’s somebody you don’t know, you might smack him one," Kimmel stated. "Not that I have any business programming the Golden Globes, but I think they should let Jo Koy host the show next year and give him a shot at doing it over."
"It would be very smart," Kimmel added. "I think he learned all the lessons, and he’s a funny guy. I think it would be nice for everyone."
As OK! previously reported, when Koy participated in a stand-up gig in St. Louis, he lashed out and roasted some Hollywood stars. “Lot a marshmallows, man. They’re delicious, but godd---, they’re soft. I just come from a different time. I see the changes that are happening. I get it, but godd---, can we f------- laugh at ourselves?”
Koy continued, “I got a feeling none of you motherf-------- watched it, and I’m kinda happy. Oh my god. It feels good to live in this country. We get to say what we want to say. Don’t be apologetic about it at all. Be able to…speak your mind.”
During the awards show, Koy poked fun at Taylor Swift, who didn't smile after Koy made fun of her attendance at football games, in addition to calling out Robert DeNiro for his growing family.
Koy admitted he wasn't ready for everyone to hate on his humor.
"I didn’t understand the Taylor [Swift] tiff. Mind you, that one was just getting rewritten 50 million times, never ran it through, all the way up until we had to walk out. It’s just weird, where do you place it, and and we kept hammering it and cutting it down," Koy said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times published Thursday, January 11.
"But the whole intention of that joke was to make fun of the NFL. It’s like, the cool thing about the [Golden] Globes is we don’t need to do cutaways for ratings," Koy added.