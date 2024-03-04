Jimmy Kimmel Says Jo Koy Should Get a Do-Over and Host the 2025 Globes After Backlash: 'He Learned All the Lessons'

Kimmel, who is set to host the 2024 Oscars, noted that Koy should get back up on the horse again after he received backlash for hosting the Globes in January.

"It’s like if a stranger walks up to you and goes, 'Nice shirt, Tom Selleck.' If it’s one of your friends, you don’t take offense to it, but if it’s somebody you don’t know, you might smack him one," Kimmel stated. "Not that I have any business programming the Golden Globes, but I think they should let Jo Koy host the show next year and give him a shot at doing it over."

"It would be very smart," Kimmel added. "I think he learned all the lessons, and he’s a funny guy. I think it would be nice for everyone."