'Lot a Marshmallows': Jo Koy Calls Celebrities 'Soft' in First Stand-Up Show Since 'Embarrassing' Golden Globes Performance

“I haven’t laughed in four days," he began, referencing the tough week he’s had. The jokester’s show also was apparently not supposed to happen due to weather, which he incorporated into his set, noting, “The weather is better in Hollywood, but I’m happy to be in this blizzard. When it rains, it pours.”

He then took a dig at his Golden Globes audience — including superstars such as Taylor Swift, who did not seem to appreciate the host’s quips about her.