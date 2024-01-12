Jo Koy 'Hurt' by Golden Globes Backlash, Host Claims He Was 'Supporting' Taylor Swift With Controversial Joke

"I didn’t understand the Taylor [Swift] tiff. Mind you, that one was just getting rewritten 50 million times, never ran it through, all the way up until we had to walk out. It’s just weird, where do you place it, and and we kept hammering it and cutting it down," Koy admitted in an interview with the Los Angeles Times published Thursday, January 11.

"But the whole intention of that joke was to make fun of the NFL. It’s like, the cool thing about the [Golden] Globes is we don’t need to do cutaways for ratings," Koy added of his jab at the "Love Story" singer, which was said during the opening monologue of the awards show.