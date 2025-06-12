Jimmy Kimmel Laughs at Elon Musk's Vague Apology After He Attacked Donald Trump: 'Try to Butter Him Up?'

"The New York Times reported today that Elon Musk called Trump on Monday to, I don’t know, I guess try to butter him back up?" Kimmel said in his monologue on Wednesday, June 11.

"And in the middle of the night last night, Elon tweeted, ‘I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far,'" the host continued.

"Which ones went too far?" Kimmel asked Musk. "Was it the one where you called for him to be impeached and replaced by J.D. Vance? Was it the one where you said his Big Beautiful Bill was a disgusting abomination?"

“Was it the one that said he wouldn’t have won the election without you buying it for him? Or the one where you insinuated he is a pedophile on the Epstein list? I really would like to know,” he kept asking.

“I’m not sure the apology worked,” Kimmel joked. “Because you know that car Trump made a big show of buying from him? It’s for sale.”

He then showed a clearly photoshopped Craigslist ad labeled, “For Sale: Tesler, Never Used. MAGA red and everything is computer.”