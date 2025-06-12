Jimmy Kimmel Laughs at Elon Musk's Vague Apology After He Attacked Donald Trump: 'Try to Butter Him Up?'
Jimmy Kimmel is finding it hard to believe how quickly Elon Musk’s feud with President Donald Trump died down.
The comedian recounted how the SpaceX billionaire attempted to apologize for his comments after sharing a series of "scorched-earth" posts bashing Trump and his administration last week.
Jimmy Kimmel's Monologue
"The New York Times reported today that Elon Musk called Trump on Monday to, I don’t know, I guess try to butter him back up?" Kimmel said in his monologue on Wednesday, June 11.
"And in the middle of the night last night, Elon tweeted, ‘I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far,'" the host continued.
"Which ones went too far?" Kimmel asked Musk. "Was it the one where you called for him to be impeached and replaced by J.D. Vance? Was it the one where you said his Big Beautiful Bill was a disgusting abomination?"
“Was it the one that said he wouldn’t have won the election without you buying it for him? Or the one where you insinuated he is a pedophile on the Epstein list? I really would like to know,” he kept asking.
“I’m not sure the apology worked,” Kimmel joked. “Because you know that car Trump made a big show of buying from him? It’s for sale.”
He then showed a clearly photoshopped Craigslist ad labeled, “For Sale: Tesler, Never Used. MAGA red and everything is computer.”
Inside Trump and Musk's 'Break-Up'
As OK! reported, after Musk left his position heading the Department of Government Efficiency, he attacked Trump’s "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" legislation on June 3.
“Mammoth spending bills are bankrupting America!” he wrote on X, adding a graphic that showed rising national debt over the past 30 years. “ENOUGH.”
“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore, this massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination,” he shared in another post. “Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong.”
Musk went on to make a shocking accusation about Trump, stating, “Time to drop the really big bomb. @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public."
- Jimmy Kimmel Slams 'Dangerous' Elon Musk for Fake Donald Trump Friendship: 'This Is a Bad Person'
- Jimmy Fallon Delivers Hilarious Monologue on Donald Trump and Elon Musk 'Brutally Attacking' Each Other Amid Feud: Watch
- Savannah Guthrie Compares Elon Musk and Donald Trump Feud to '7th Grade Girl' Drama as Tiff Unravels
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Trump's Response to Musk
Trump eventually took to Truth Social to respond to some of Musk’s attacks, writing, "Elon was ‘wearing thin,’ I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!"
Once the dust settled, Trump insisted he had no intention to talk to Musk and did not want to patch things up with his former pal.
Kimmel Targets Trump
Kimmel also ripped into Trump’s speech at Fort Bragg on Tuesday, in which Trump routinely attacked his political opponents while military members cheered.
“According to Rolling Stone, the Pentagon hand-picked the group of soldiers they put behind him for the speech to make sure they didn’t have opposing political views,“ Kimmel pointed out.
“And they also didn’t want any fat soldiers back there, for real. ... All you achieve by doing that is to make Trump look fatter,” the late-night host added.