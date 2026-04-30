Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump for 'Cosplaying' as a 'Fat John Wick' in Iran Threat Post
April 30 2026, Published 3:44 p.m. ET
Not backing down from any threats against him, a defiant and hilarious Jimmy Kimmel ridiculed President Donald Trump on Wednesday, April 29, for a Truth Social post where the president appeared to be "cosplaying as fat John Wick" while threatening Iran.
The host's monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live! targeted an AI-generated image Trump shared at 4:05 a.m., which featured the president in a dark suit and aviator sunglasses, gripping a military rifle against a backdrop of explosions.
The image was captioned "NO MORE MR. NICE GUY" and included a warning that Iran "better get smart soon.”
Kimmel compared the president's "hit man guise" to a neo-noir action-movie hitman played by Keanu Reeves, but mocked the attempt at a "tough guy" aesthetic.
He stated that Trump looked like "Rambo and Dumbo at the same time," questioning how Iranian leaders were supposed to be intimidated by the meme.
Kimmel joked that the Iranians' best-case scenario would be to conclude that "the old man has lost his marbles" and call his children to check on him.
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“How are the Iranians supposed to react to this? Is this supposed to scare them? Is this supposed to scare them? Best-case scenario, they go, ‘Ok, you know what? The old man has lost his marbles. He can’t sleep. He’s cosplaying as fat John Wick. I think we need to call his kids to make sure he’s okay,” he quipped.
Kimmel continued, wondering, “Does he really think this image will strike fear into the beards of those hardcore religious zealots running around? After two months of being bombed, they’re going to open their laptops, and they’re going to look and go: ‘Moojtaba! Get in here! This time he means business!’ He looks like Rambo and Dumbo at the same time.”
This exchange is part of an ongoing escalation in their feud, which intensified after Kimmel made a joke about Melania Trump prior to a recent White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting incident.
In response to Kimmel's recent monologues, the Trump administration has reportedly called for his firing and initiated early reviews of the network's FCC licenses.
Kimmel was blasted for increasing violent rhetoric with his joke made days before the shooting, but pointed out that the president isn’t doing much to tone his own rhetoric down.
The host suggested that White House staffers get Trump a "Yondr pouch" or a device to lock his phone between midnight and 6 a.m. to prevent such early-morning posts.
“He posted this at 4:05 am. So much for toning down the rhetoric, I guess! Can we maybe get him one of those bricks that locks him out of his phone between the hours of midnight and six? Maybe one of those Yondr pouches they have at concerts?” he said.