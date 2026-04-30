Politics Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump for 'Cosplaying' as a 'Fat John Wick' in Iran Threat Post Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/youtube Jimmy Kimmel flamed Donald Trump as a cosplaying 'fat John Wick' old man who's 'lost his marbles' as their feud escalates. Lesley Abravanel April 30 2026, Published 3:44 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Not backing down from any threats against him, a defiant and hilarious Jimmy Kimmel ridiculed President Donald Trump on Wednesday, April 29, for a Truth Social post where the president appeared to be "cosplaying as fat John Wick" while threatening Iran. The host's monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live! targeted an AI-generated image Trump shared at 4:05 a.m., which featured the president in a dark suit and aviator sunglasses, gripping a military rifle against a backdrop of explosions. The image was captioned "NO MORE MR. NICE GUY" and included a warning that Iran "better get smart soon.”

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Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/youtube Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump in his monologue.

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Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump for ‘Cosplaying as Fat John Wick’ in Iran Threat Post: ‘Is This Supposed to Scare Them?’ https://t.co/zdKyimflZE via @@Yahoo — Robert J Ellingsworth 🆓 (@BY1959) April 30, 2026 Source: @BY1959/X

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Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/youtube Jimmy Kimmel mocked the 'tough guy' aesthetic.

Kimmel compared the president's "hit man guise" to a neo-noir action-movie hitman played by Keanu Reeves, but mocked the attempt at a "tough guy" aesthetic. He stated that Trump looked like "Rambo and Dumbo at the same time," questioning how Iranian leaders were supposed to be intimidated by the meme. Kimmel joked that the Iranians' best-case scenario would be to conclude that "the old man has lost his marbles" and call his children to check on him.

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Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/youtube Jimmy Kimmel frequently mocks the president.

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“How are the Iranians supposed to react to this? Is this supposed to scare them? Is this supposed to scare them? Best-case scenario, they go, ‘Ok, you know what? The old man has lost his marbles. He can’t sleep. He’s cosplaying as fat John Wick. I think we need to call his kids to make sure he’s okay,” he quipped. Kimmel continued, wondering, “Does he really think this image will strike fear into the beards of those hardcore religious zealots running around? After two months of being bombed, they’re going to open their laptops, and they’re going to look and go: ‘Moojtaba! Get in here! This time he means business!’ He looks like Rambo and Dumbo at the same time.”

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This exchange is part of an ongoing escalation in their feud, which intensified after Kimmel made a joke about Melania Trump prior to a recent White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting incident. In response to Kimmel's recent monologues, the Trump administration has reportedly called for his firing and initiated early reviews of the network's FCC licenses. Kimmel was blasted for increasing violent rhetoric with his joke made days before the shooting, but pointed out that the president isn’t doing much to tone his own rhetoric down.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump frequently posts in the mornings.