Politics Donald Trump's Former White House Lawyer Says the President Is Displaying 'Great Deterioration' and 'Accelerated' Mental Decline Source: @erinburnettoutfront/Instagram; MEGA Donald Trump's former attorney Ty Cobb said the 'clearly insane' POTUS is showing accelerated signs of dementia. Lesley Abravanel April 17 2026, Published 8:11 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Ty Cobb, a former White House attorney for President Donald Trump, has stated that the 79-year-old POTUS is displaying "great deterioration" and "accelerated" mental decline. Cobb, who served during Trump’s first term, expressed concern that the president has become "clearly insane" and that his condition has worsened significantly compared to his first administration. The attorney pointed to a shrinking vocabulary and a lack of "frontal lobe controls," leading to impulsive behavior and frequent use of profanity and threats, an assessment shared by many doctors and mental health professionals.

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Source: @erinburnettoutfront/Instagram Ty Cobb spoke out about the president's mental fitness.

He noted that Trump’s late-night social media screeds, often posted between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., combined with his tendency to fall asleep in Cabinet meetings, are classic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's. “This is somebody who just is lost,” Cobb, 75, told MS NOW host Ari Melber on the Thursday, April 16, episode of The Beat. “He gets into these screeds at odd times. And one of the classic symptoms of Alzheimer’s is the sleep-wake reversal.” “So we see these screeds coming out at 4 a.m., and we see him falling asleep in Cabinet meetings in the mornings and in the afternoon. That’s a classic symptom of dementia,” he said.

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Source: mega Some experts think Donald Trump has dementia.

Cobb appeared on the show just after Melber shared a shocking montage of the president’s incoherent ramblings, including an almost 10-minute rant about snakes during a December White House event. “So we’ve got snakes, drapes, pens. It’s just crazy. But it’s not unheard of,” Cobb said. “What we see in a man who insists that Rob Reiner — who was murdered by a mentally incapacitated relative — Trump tried to personalize that as being, he was murdered because of the anger that he had caused by being opposed by Trump." Cobb argued that, unlike in the first term — where figures like Gen. John Kelly and Gen. James Mattis could restrain him — there are no longer any "guardrails" to prevent Trump from acting on dangerous impulses.

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Source: mega Donald Trump claims he's in great health.

When asked how his mental state is today as compared to during his first term, Cobb sounded the alarm. “It’s definitely accelerated,” he said. “When I was there, his narcissism would be on display because he would passionately want to do something that seemed out of bounds. But people like Gen. Kelly, Gen. Mattis, and Nikki Haley were there to talk him out of it. They don’t have those guardrails there today.” Cobb alleged that other leaders, such as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have used Trump’s perceived "incapacity" to manipulate significant geopolitical decisions, including actions related to Iran. “In fact, there should be some concern that people are using this, using his incapacity, to manipulate decisions, as Netanyahu did in connection with the decision to go into Iran,” Cobb continued. “But now, his vocabulary has shrunk, he’s resorted to profanity and threats, totally impulsive, suggestive of the absence of any frontal lobe controls.”

Source: mega Ty Cobb called the president 'crazy.'