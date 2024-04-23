Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump Fart Rumors: 'We Are in Uncharted Territory'

"Just when you think the insano-meter has topped out, Donald Trump adds farting to his list of atrocities," Kimmel said in response to Ben Meiselas discussing tooting in the courtroom in a clip via TikTok.

"I mean, we are in uncharted territory," the comedian added. "We don't know for sure that Trump was the one farting. It would not be right for me to state that he was. I cannot in good conscience report that Trump was pumping gas like a Barstow Texaco, but I can report, to borrow a phrase he likes to use when spreading rumors, 'many people were saying Trump was farting in court.'"