Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump Fart Rumors: 'We Are in Uncharted Territory'
Jimmy Kimmel couldn't help but weigh in on Donald Trump potentially farting in court on April 19. After rumors spread, Kimmel, 56, addressed the noise on the Monday, April 22, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
"Just when you think the insano-meter has topped out, Donald Trump adds farting to his list of atrocities," Kimmel said in response to Ben Meiselas discussing tooting in the courtroom in a clip via TikTok.
"I mean, we are in uncharted territory," the comedian added. "We don't know for sure that Trump was the one farting. It would not be right for me to state that he was. I cannot in good conscience report that Trump was pumping gas like a Barstow Texaco, but I can report, to borrow a phrase he likes to use when spreading rumors, 'many people were saying Trump was farting in court.'"
As OK! previously reported, Meiselas claimed that "Donald Trump is actually farting in the courtroom" and that it's "very stinky around him."
"I’m hearing it from actual credible people that as he’s kind of falling asleep," he told his viewers. "He’s actually passing gas and that his lawyers are really struggling with the smell."
Michael Cohen, who used to work for Trump, also laughed at the rumors.
"Not looking forward to testifying in the @realDonaldTrump DANY criminal trial for several reasons! #GasX," Cohen wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday, April 21.
Of course, people are hopeful Cohen will come out unscathed. One person wrote, "Praying for good ventilation," while another person said, "Wear a mask!! Lol..."
A third person asked, "Did he always have this problem?" while a fourth added, "Take a mask with you."
Trump critic George Conway also commented on the video, writing, "Not that anyone should do anything with this information — but flatulent and fraudulent do rhyme."
On April 23, Trump went off again on Truth Social amid his trial.
"Every single Legal Scholar and Expert said that Soros backed prosecutor, Alvin Bragg, has 'no case.' This list includes Jonathan Turley, Gregg Jarrett, Byron York, Andrew McCarthy, Mark Levin, Alan Dershowitz, Mike Davis, David Rivkin, Kristin Shapiro, Brad Smith, Andrew Cherkasky, and many more. SO WHY WON’T THEY DROP THIS CASE? Alvin Bragg never wanted to bring it - thought it was a joke. Was furious at lawyer MARK POMERANTZ (will he be prosecuted?) for what he did!" he stated.
"HIGHLY CONFLICTED, TO PUT IT MILDLY, JUDGE JUAN MERCHAN, HAS TAKEN AWAY MY CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT TO FREE SPEECH. EVERYBODY IS ALLOWED TO TALK AND LIE ABOUT ME, BUT I AM NOT ALLOWED TO DEFEND MYSELF. THIS IS A KANGAROO COURT, AND THE JUDGE SHOULD RECUSE HIMSELF!" he continued.