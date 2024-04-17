Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back at 'Stable Genius' Donald Trump After Ex-Prez Confuses Him With Al Pacino
Donald Trump hasn't stopped thinking about the 2024 Oscars!
In a new rant, posted to Truth Social on Wednesday, April 17, the ex-president, 77, went off about Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted the star-studded ceremony on March 10 and dissed Trump in the process.
"Stupid Jimmy Kimmel, who still hasn’t recovered from his horrendous performance and big ratings drop as Host of The Academy Awards, especially when he showed he suffered from TDS, commonly known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, to the entire World by reading on air my TRUTH about how bad a job he was doing that night, right before he stumbled through announcing the biggest award of all, 'Picture of the Year.' It was a CLASSIC CHOKE, one of the biggest ever in show business, and to top it off, he forgot to say the famous and mandatory line, 'AND THE WINNER IS,'" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
He continued, "Instead he stammered around as he opened the envelope. Supposedly his wife, and even management, begged him not to do it, 'DON’T READ HIS TRUTH, JIMMY, PLEASE DON’T DO THIS,' they said. He was made to look like a FOOL, which he is, and at the same time go down in Television History as the WORST HOST EVER OF THE ONCE VAUNTED ACADEMY AWARDS!"
Kimmel fired back, writing: "In fairness to our former President, many stable geniuses confuse me with Al Pacino...."
Trump was likely referring to Pacino, who announced Oppenheimer as Best Picture at this year’s ceremony, as he just blurted out the winner instead of listing the actors' names.
Trump was likely firing back at the comedian, 56, who brought him up during the Tuesday, April 16, episode of his late-night show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
He opened up his monologue by talking about Trump's criminal trial, calling it “another Stormy day in New York in the new episode of ‘The Orange People’s Court’ today, starring Donald J. Trump as the defendant in his first of many criminal trials to come. We have a lot to look forward to.”
“Only Donald Trump would complain about being under a gag order while violating that very gag order," he said, referring to a social post targeting the judge.
After reports surfaced that Trump fell asleep on Monday and Tuesday in the court room, Kimmel quipped: “He’s very sleepy. Is it possible his lawyers are tranquilizing him, to keep the outbursts at a minimum?”
Kimmel didn't stop there, as he went on to bash Trump's media company's falling stock prices.
“But then the worst news for the Trump kids is Daddy is running out of money. Shares for his media company have plummeted. They’re down 70 percent since they went public a couple of weeks ago, they’re down another 14 percent today,” Kimmel said on his show.
“If you bought Trump’s stock two weeks ago — and shame on you, if you did, you lost half your money, but if you hold on just a little bit longer, you might be able to lose all of it,” Kimmel he continued.