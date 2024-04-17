Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back at 'Stable Genius' Donald Trump After Ex-Prez Confuses Him With Al Pacino

"Stupid Jimmy Kimmel, who still hasn’t recovered from his horrendous performance and big ratings drop as Host of The Academy Awards, especially when he showed he suffered from TDS, commonly known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, to the entire World by reading on air my TRUTH about how bad a job he was doing that night, right before he stumbled through announcing the biggest award of all, 'Picture of the Year.' It was a CLASSIC CHOKE, one of the biggest ever in show business, and to top it off, he forgot to say the famous and mandatory line, 'AND THE WINNER IS,'" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He continued, "Instead he stammered around as he opened the envelope. Supposedly his wife, and even management, begged him not to do it, 'DON’T READ HIS TRUTH, JIMMY, PLEASE DON’T DO THIS,' they said. He was made to look like a FOOL, which he is, and at the same time go down in Television History as the WORST HOST EVER OF THE ONCE VAUNTED ACADEMY AWARDS!"