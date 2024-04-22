Michael Cohen Jokes He's 'Not Looking Forward' to Testifying in Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial After Fart Rumors Spread
Before Michael Cohen faces off against his ex-boss Donald Trump in court, he couldn't help but mock the ex-president for allegedly passing gas during his first week in court.
"Not looking forward to testifying in the @realDonaldTrump DANY criminal trial for several reasons! #GasX," Cohen wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday, April 21.
Of course, people couldn't help but chime in about the hearsay. One person wrote, "Praying for good ventilation," while another person said, "Wear a mask!! Lol..."
A third person asked, "Did he always have this problem?" while a fourth added, "Take a mask with you."
As OK! previously reported, Trump, 77, allegedly passed gas while in court on April 19.
Ben Meiselas, co-founder of MeidasTouch and owner of Los Angeles Magazine, released a video on Friday, April 19, claiming that "Donald Trump is actually farting in the courtroom" and that it's "very stinky around him."
"I’m hearing it from actual credible people that as he’s kind of falling asleep," he told his viewers on MTN. "He’s actually passing gas and that his lawyers are really struggling with the smell."
- Melania Trump Warned Donald His Secrets Would Be 'Exposed' If He Ran for President, Ex-Aide Reveals
- 'I Should Be Campaigning Right Now!': Donald Trump Melts Down in Post-Court Bizarre Rant as He Says His Hush Money Trial Is 'Unfair'
- Sleepy Don Is Back: Donald Trump Had to Be 'Jolted Awake' by Attorney During Hush Money Trial
Trump critic George Conway also commented on the video, writing, "Not that anyone should do anything with this information — but flatulent and fraudulent do rhyme."
People couldn't help but laugh at Trump, who allegedly paid off Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged tryst prior to the 2016 election.
One user commented, "Please, if there is a god, PLEASE have Donald Trump s--- himself in court. IT will be the funniest thing to ever happen in a courtroom in American history," while another stated: "I would put money down that millions of MAGA supporters would pay good money for the chair Trump farted in. This is only legally a joke."
A third user joked, "So going forward, every time he, or one of his lawyers says something we know is a lie, we can say 'Hey, that doesn’t pass the smell test?' ... I guess we know why Republicans started the F.A.R.T. brigade."
This wouldn't be the first time Trump was accused of smelling.
A few months ago, CNN Senior Political Commentator and former GOP congressman Adam Kinzinger said the politician has an awful stench.
"I’m genuinely surprised how people close to Trump haven’t talked about the odor," Kinzinger wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on December 16, 2023. "It’s truly something to behold. Wear a mask if you can."