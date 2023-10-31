OK Magazine
Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump for Bringing Up Latest Pee Tape Confession in Las Vegas Speech: Watch

By:

Oct. 31 2023, Published 10:16 a.m. ET

Jimmy Kimmel had a field day after Donald Trump's recent events over the weekend.

In one of the speeches, the former president, 77, seemingly referred to rumors that Trump has an infamous "pee tape" out there.

Donald Trump referred to the alleged pee tape during his recent speech.

Christopher Steele, the former British shy, previously said he thinks Russia has the tape of Trump, who allegedly was urinated on by prostitutes at a Moscow hotel room in 2013.

"I think it probably does [exist]," Steele told host George Stephanopoulos in the documentary Out of the Shadows: The Man Behind the Steele Dossier.

During the Monday, October 30, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the comedian, 55, called it “a reboot of that alleged ‘pee tape’ Russia was rumored to have of him.”

During Trump's Saturday, October 28, Las Vegas event, he referred to the allegations and scandal.

Jimmy Kimmel made fun of Donald Trump on the October 30 episode of his show.

“How about going home to my wife on the shower, y’know? The golden shower, they called it,” Trump said. “And I had to explain that to our great first lady ... The golden shower was a problem for me.”

“Admitting that you have a problem is the first step,” Kimmel replied about the absurd comments. “Good idea bringing that one back up. I had almost forgotten about it.”

Jimmy Kimmel frequently makes fun of Donald Trump on his show.

Kimmel also laughed when Trump forgot which city he was in over the weekend, as he thought he was in Sioux Falls instead of Sioux City.

"Thank you very much, Sioux Falls," he said before he was told about his mistake.

"So, Sioux City, let me ask you — how many people come from Sioux City?" he later said.

"Perfect save, flawless save! No one even noticed. It was incredible!" Kimmel quipped.

Kimmel wasn't the only one to make fun of Trump's mistake, as several people questioned if he was all there mentally.

One person wrote, "Declining rapidly," while another said, "Sleepy Don."

A third person stated: "Forgot? At this point, I'd say it's a good bet he didn't know where he was to begin with."

Donald Trump forgot which city he was in recently.

To make things worse, more of Trump's former allies are insulting him.

“His verbal skills are limited,” Bill Barr said at an event at The University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics.

“If you get him away from ‘very, very, very,’ you know, the adjectives … they’re unfamiliar to him and they spill out, and he goes too far,” he added.

