'He's a Clown': Donald Trump Mocked After Getting Sidetracked About LeBron James' Endorsement of Hillary Clinton During Recent Speech

Donald Trump was ridiculed for immediately switching topics during a speech in Sioux City, Iowa. The former president started out talking about defunding schools with vaccine mandates when he then got sidetracked and started talking about how LeBron James' endorsement of Hillary Clinton didn't help her become president.

"Remember when LeBron James endorsed Hillary? Hillary is small. She's small. LeBron is not small, and they stood on the stage, and Hillary came slightly below his belt. I said, 'That's the greatest endorsement I've ever seen!' This was not a good endorsement. This was not good. Now, let's back to our subject at hand. That was a good day. I will not give one penny to any school..." the 77-year-old said before getting back on topic.