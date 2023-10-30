'He's a Clown': Donald Trump Mocked After Getting Sidetracked About LeBron James' Endorsement of Hillary Clinton During Recent Speech
Donald Trump was ridiculed for immediately switching topics during a speech in Sioux City, Iowa. The former president started out talking about defunding schools with vaccine mandates when he then got sidetracked and started talking about how LeBron James' endorsement of Hillary Clinton didn't help her become president.
"Remember when LeBron James endorsed Hillary? Hillary is small. She's small. LeBron is not small, and they stood on the stage, and Hillary came slightly below his belt. I said, 'That's the greatest endorsement I've ever seen!' This was not a good endorsement. This was not good. Now, let's back to our subject at hand. That was a good day. I will not give one penny to any school..." the 77-year-old said before getting back on topic.
Of course, people were confused by his remarks. One person wrote, "The baby talk is getting really old. He's a clown. I just can't wait until he goes to prison," while another said, "I love that he is still talking about Hilary, because he beat her so that's all he has, ever since then he's been a loser for himself and his party. He's like those old guys who sit around and keep talking about former glories until they croke lol."
A third person simply said, "He’s just such a weirdo."
As OK! previously reported, Trump sparked concern about his mental health when he didn't realize what city he was in.
On Sunday, October 29, the businessman stated, “Thank you very much. Very big hello to a place where we’ve done very well, Sioux Falls. Thank you very much."
Trump was later told what city he was actually in.
"So, Sioux City, let me ask you, how many people come from Sioux City, how many people? How many? Who doesn’t come from Sioux City? Where the h--- do you come from?” he later clarified.
People took to the comments section to share their thoughts about the situation.
One person wrote, "Declining rapidly," while another said, "Sleepy Don."
Typically, President Joe Biden is the one that slips up during his speeches, which is something Trump touched upon during a previous interview with Megyn Kelly.
"No, not for the reason of ‘old’ because I have many friends that are in their 80s. I have friends – Bernie Marcus – that are in their 90s and they're sharp as a tack. I mean, I would say just about what they used to be. No, not old, he's incompetent. He's not too old, he’s incompetent. Age is interesting because some people are very sharp and some people do lose it, but you lose it at 40 and 50 also. But no, he's not too old at all, he's grossly incompetent," Trump replied. "You look at some of the great world leaders, they were in their 80s… So many people, they were phenomenal in their 80s. There's a great wisdom if you're not in a position like him. But if you go back 25 years, he wasn’t in the sharpest tack either."