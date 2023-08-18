'He Should Be Convicted': Bill Barr Blasts Donald Trump for 'Crossing the Line' in Classified Documents Case

"At the end of the day, at the core of this thing, he engaged in the case of the documents and outrageous behavior where anyone would be prosecuted. I don’t know of any attorney general who could walk away from it," Barr insisted. "He’s not being prosecuted for having the documents. He’s being prosecuted for obstruction to egregious instances [which] are alleged. So I think that’s a very simple case, and that should be tried."

The renowned lawyer noted the classified documents case could be completed in less than a year — long before Americans head to the polls in November 2024 for the presidential election. He noted the other indictment cases might not finish until after.

"If the judge is anywhere competent, that can be concluded before the summer and the other case after the election, he in my opinion, he did cross the line. It wasn’t just rough and tumble politics. He crossed the line," Barr concluded.