'He Should Be Convicted': Bill Barr Blasts Donald Trump for 'Crossing the Line' in Classified Documents Case
Former Attorney General Bill Barr verbally ripped Donald Trump to shreds for his "outrageous behavior" in relation to Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation into his alleged mishandling of classified documents — something the former president was indicted for back in June.
At the time, this was Trump's second indictment, as he was arrested for an alleged $130,000 "hush money" payment to Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about their affair prior to the 2020 election.
Earlier this month, the controversial Republican, 77, was indicted for his actions surrounding the January 6 Capitol riots and alleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. He faced further charges during a fourth indictment in Fulton County, Ga., for his specific efforts to overturn the election there.
Barr addressed Trump's extensive legal woes during a Fox News interview with Neil Cavuto, admitting he doesn't believe the ex-POTUS stands a chance winning his party's nomination for the 2024 presidential election.
"I think when push comes to shove, it’ll be clear that there are other candidates who can win decisively," the 73-year-old explained to Cavuto, 64. "But, you know, I think the chances are that he will be and he will be convicted on some counts."
While Trump's hefty amount of charges could theoretically result in a life-long prison sentence, Barr doesn't thing the former commander-in-chief will actually spend any time behind bars.
Barr elaborated: "I don’t think that translates into jail time. Because I think, you know, if I was attorney general and we were prosecuting, for example, on the documents case, which is a righteous case, I wouldn’t want to see a former president in jail. I think a very substantial penalty would serve the public interest. But putting him in jail has too many collateral bad impacts on the country."
That being said, Barr thinks the "federal cases" into his former boss are completely "legitimate."
"At the end of the day, at the core of this thing, he engaged in the case of the documents and outrageous behavior where anyone would be prosecuted. I don’t know of any attorney general who could walk away from it," Barr insisted. "He’s not being prosecuted for having the documents. He’s being prosecuted for obstruction to egregious instances [which] are alleged. So I think that’s a very simple case, and that should be tried."
The renowned lawyer noted the classified documents case could be completed in less than a year — long before Americans head to the polls in November 2024 for the presidential election. He noted the other indictment cases might not finish until after.
"If the judge is anywhere competent, that can be concluded before the summer and the other case after the election, he in my opinion, he did cross the line. It wasn’t just rough and tumble politics. He crossed the line," Barr concluded.