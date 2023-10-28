'His Verbal Skills Are Limited': Bill Barr Claims Adjectives Other Than 'Very, Very, Very' Are 'Unfamiliar' to Donald Trump
On Thursday, October 26, former Attorney General Bill Barr took a shot at Donald Trump’s vocabulary.
While at an event for Harvard’s Institute of Politics, Barr spoke about his ex-boss with CBS Chief Correspondent Jan Crawford, who asked the 73-year-old about Trump’s recent comment calling Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah “very smart.”
“That was appalling,” Crawford stated. “I mean, do you think he’s– is he losing it?”
“His verbal skills are limited,” Barr replied. “And so he, you know, if you get him away from ‘very, very, very,’ the adjectives sort of– they’re unfamiliar to him and they sort of spill out and he goes too far. You know, he’s not very disciplined when it comes to what he says.”
The incident the duo was speaking of occurred when the 2024 presidential canidate was speaking in Florida earlier this month. Trump’s claim that Hezbollah is “very smart” sparked tons of backlash, with many comparing this statement to those he’s previously made of Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Barr added that Trump is “a very petty man” and said he is running for president again for “retribution.”
“Things would start moving toward chaos,” Barr stated.
Despite all of the criticisms Trump has had thrown at him, he is apparently focused on the success of his presidential campaign as of late.
As OK! previously reported, the former reality TV star held a high-profile fundraiser on Tuesday, October 24, in Florida, bringing in an estimated $6 million for his campaign.
At the event, Trump spoke for an hour and a half, where he slammed his opponents Joe Biden and Ron DeSantis as well as discussed his hopes for a possible second term in the White House.
Bill White, CEO of Constellations Group, praised his pal’s speech, telling outlets, "While his polls have gone up, he said gloves are off with Biden."
The booming fundraiser came on the heels of Trump’s many legal woes due to his four indictments. Although the 77-year-old is under immense pressure, a source recently spilled that the ex-commander-in-chief is seemingly unbothered.
"Trump’s in Trump Tower, unfazed and happy," the insider told a news outlet on Thursday, October 26.
"He’s acting like nothing’s wrong," the source added. "He’s projecting strength and seems on top of the world, not nervous or anxious."
However, Trump didn’t appear cool and collected when he stormed out of the courtroom on Wednesday, October 25, in NYC.
According to a source, the incident went down when Michael Cohen gave inconsistent answers when asked if Trump directly asked him to inflate the value of his assets.
The Republican politician’s lawyers requested a "directed verdict" in Trump's favor, but the motion was denied.
Trump then declared, "I'm leaving," and fled the room, with people gasping in reaction.
"The witness just admitted that we won the trial," Trump told a reporter. "And the judge should end this trial immediately."