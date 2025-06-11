Jimmy Kimmel Attacks 'Mentally Ill' Donald Trump for Feuding With Gavin Newsom
Jimmy Kimmel was firing on all cylinders when he criticized Donald Trump's response to the recent protests against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Los Angeles, California.
On Tuesday, June 11, the late-night talk show host called out the president's recent "authoritarian" stance against protesters' free speech, calling the GOP leader "mentally ill."
Kimmel Calls Out Trump
"Trump wants it to seem like anarchy," Kimmel told his viewers. "So he goes around our governor, and he calls in 4,000 troops from the National Guard and 700 active-duty Marines."
The comedian argued: "You know, when we had the wildfires that devastated big chunks of our city, he did absolutely nothing. Now that we're in the middle of a non-emergency, send in the National Guard."
Kimmel showed a clip of a recent press conference where Trump claimed California Governor Gavin Newsom is "doing a bad job, causing a lot of death and a lot of potential death."
In the video, Trump also claimed, "If we didn't send out the National Guard ... Los Angeles would be burning right now."
Kimmel joked: "No, it would be calm and sunny and 70 degrees, just like it is right now."
Kimmel Defends Los Angeles
The talk show host also defended Los Angeles from the narrative conservatives are pushing that the city is "engulfed in total chaos."
"Los Angelinos have been gathering to demonstrate, with very few exceptions, peacefully demonstrate, to voice their opposition to this disgusting and unnecessary abuse of power instigated by our mentally ill president, who is dead set on exacerbating this," Kimmel explained.
"[Trump] actually wants conflict," he argued. "He was intentionally inflaming and lying to make it seem like there's a war going on here."
Donald Trump's Response to ICE Protest
Despite the conflicting reports of unrest in Los Angeles, Trump decided to mobilize the National Guard by invoking Title 10, Section 12406 of the U.S. Code.
The so-called "Insurrection Act" permits the federal government to activate the Guard in response to an invasion or rebellion, and the statute allows the president to federalize the Guard, but stipulates that orders must be issued through state governors.
During the deployment, Governor Newsom publicly stated he did not request the deployment, making it the first activation without a governor's request since 1965.
Trump's Previous Attacks
This isn't the first time Kimmel attacked Trump for his handling of times of crisis in California.
In January, as Los Angeles was suffering one of the worst wildfires in the area's history, Kimmel called President Trump "vile" for attacking the city in its time of need.
On Tuesday, the host said, "What a hero. You know, he's always saving our city from burning."
"Last time we were burning back in January, you remember he had them turn on that great big faucet that put all the fires out," Kimmel quipped.
He played a clip of Trump repeating his January claim that he had saved L.A. by simply turning the water back on.
"Does anyone believe this?" Kimmel asked his audience. "That did not happen. He so desperately wants to be the hero, putting out fires."
"Putting out a fire you purposely started doesn't make you a firefighter. It makes you an arsonist with a hose," he concluded.