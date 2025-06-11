Jimmy Kimmel Attacks 'Mentally Ill' Donald Trump for Feuding With Gavin Newsom

"Trump wants it to seem like anarchy," Kimmel told his viewers. "So he goes around our governor, and he calls in 4,000 troops from the National Guard and 700 active-duty Marines."

The comedian argued: "You know, when we had the wildfires that devastated big chunks of our city, he did absolutely nothing. Now that we're in the middle of a non-emergency, send in the National Guard."

Kimmel showed a clip of a recent press conference where Trump claimed California Governor Gavin Newsom is "doing a bad job, causing a lot of death and a lot of potential death."

In the video, Trump also claimed, "If we didn't send out the National Guard ... Los Angeles would be burning right now."

Kimmel joked: "No, it would be calm and sunny and 70 degrees, just like it is right now."