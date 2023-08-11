Donald Trump Should Be 'Disqualified' From Running for President as January 6 'Insurrection' Goes Against the Constitution: Legal Experts

According to law professors William Baude and Michael Stokes Paulsen, the 14th Amendment "disqualified former President Donald Trump [from office], and potentially many others, because of their participation in the attempted overthrow of the 2020 presidential election."

Section three of the amendment states no "person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military" if they ever took an oath "to support the constitution of the United States" but then supported an "insurrection or rebellion."