Jimmy Kimmel Goes Off on Donald Trump's Bizarre Message to Norway's PM: 'He's Crashing the Plane'

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel unleashed another round of laughs at Donald Trump’s expense on Tuesday night, January 20, targeting the president's "[expletive] little" text to Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. This unsolicited message followed Trump’s disappointment over not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize and fanned the flames of his obsession with acquiring Greenland. The situation only adds to the mounting pressure for U.S. allies ahead of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump’s text to Norway’s prime minister.

Article continues below advertisement

Kimmel opened the segment by expressing disbelief at how the idea of an American president texting a foreign leader would have seemed unthinkable until recently. “Our president sent a text to the leader of another country,” he remarked, highlighting the absurdity of the moment. Yet it was the message itself that stole the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

In his text, Trump vented his frustration over the Nobel Peace Prize, blaming Norway for the oversight. “Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace,” he wrote, hinting that his fixation on Greenland was a direct response to the snub.

Article continues below advertisement

Kimmel couldn’t help but critique the sentiment as he dissected Trump’s logic. “The idea that Trump would suggest geopolitical consequences because he didn’t get a medal is unheard of,” he said, quipping that there’s “nothing to compare it to in the history of humankind.” He analogized Trump’s behavior to “crashing the plane because the stewardess didn’t bring him a bag of peanuts.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel criticized Donald Trump’s behavior.

Article continues below advertisement

The late-night host further described Trump’s antics as a side effect of “unchecked indulgence,” drawing a parallel to Veruca Salt from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. “This is what happens to children who get anything they want,” he stated, underscoring the childishness of the president’s reactions.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Historically dismissed as mere whimsy, Trump’s obsession with Greenland has taken on a more serious tone following the Nobel Prize rejection. According to The Guardian, the president’s threats regarding the Arctic territory are rooted in his disappointment, now considering additional tariffs on European nations and not ruling out military action. Meanwhile, European leaders are scrambling to alleviate trade war fears resurfacing in this charged atmosphere.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has long wanted to secure a Nobel Peace Prize.

Article continues below advertisement

Kimmel also poked fun at Trump’s recent rants on Truth Social, where he shared personal messages from world leaders. “It’s so interesting to read these, because they (…) tiptoe around this maniac,” Kimmel remarked, painting a comical picture of world leaders navigating diplomatic waters.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump shared a message from French President Emmanuel Macron, who expressed confusion: “I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland.” Kimmel chimed in, “That makes 8.1 billion of us, friend,” articulating the universal bewilderment at Trump’s antics. He dismissed the former president’s decision to publicize these private exchanges, likening them to “talking to a chimp with a hand grenade.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Emmanuel Macron questioned Donald Trump’s interest on Greenland.