Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene and Her New Book for Featuring the Congresswoman's 'Dumbest Idea Yet'
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel recently mocked Georgia Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene for what he called her "dumbest idea yet" following the release of her new book titled MTG.
On his show, Kimmel humorously summarized the book's contents, noting its inclusion of revisionist history, conspiracy theories, and even a recipe for "Gazpacho Police in a petri dish," which has received negative attention online.
Kimmel also referenced Greene's past controversial statements, such as confusing the name of the Nazi party's secret police with Gazpacho and her claim that "Jewish space lasers" caused California wildfires.
In addition to these topics, the book includes a chapter dedicated to addressing allegations of antisemitism stemming from a 2018 Facebook post in which Greene pushed a conspiracy theory about the wildfires.
While Greene promised to share her side of the story, she has faced criticism for once again spreading false claims. For example, she falsely stated that no Democrats remained in the House chamber to defend it during the January 6 Capitol riot, contradicting numerous accounts of the day.
Kimmel also highlighted what he called Greene's "dumbest" idea to date — calling for the creation of a new January 6 House committee to investigate the existing committee that had recommended charges against Donald Trump for his role in the riot.
The late-night talk show host jokingly remarked that Greene's idea was to "do January 6 all over again" and questioned whether crayons and a Denny's placemat would have sufficed to fulfill her need to express such ideas.
“Marjorie Taylor Greene – not a bright woman," he told his audience. "She says very stupid things on a daily basis but her new idea might just be her dumbest yet.”
In addition to mocking Greene, Kimmel also poked fun at an attack ad released by Donald Trump about his Republican presidential rival Nikki Haley, referring to her as "bird brain."
“Fox News gave up on Ron DeSanctimonious. He’s turned out to be a disaster. Now they’re pushing bird brain. Do you know who that is? Nikki Haley,” Trump said in the video.
“What a message,” Kimmel responded. “Stern words from a man whose hair looks exactly like a bird’s nest."
Haley is currently polling in second place in the New Hampshire primaries, behind Trump, and a recent poll found that she would beat both Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden in the state.
According to Real Clear Politics, nationally, Trump is leading the entire field by 44 points at 59 percent. DeSantis is a distant 2nd place at 14.8 percent and Haley is averaging at around 9.6 percent of likely GOP voters.
Trump has avoided both the Republican primary debates, and he has floated the idea of skipping out on the third one coming up in just a few weeks.