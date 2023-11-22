Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene and Her New Book for Featuring the Congresswoman's 'Dumbest Idea Yet'

Kimmel also highlighted what he called Greene's "dumbest" idea to date — calling for the creation of a new January 6 House committee to investigate the existing committee that had recommended charges against Donald Trump for his role in the riot.

The late-night talk show host jokingly remarked that Greene's idea was to "do January 6 all over again" and questioned whether crayons and a Denny's placemat would have sufficed to fulfill her need to express such ideas.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene – not a bright woman," he told his audience. "She says very stupid things on a daily basis but her new idea might just be her dumbest yet.”

