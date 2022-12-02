'Silence Is Complicity': President Joe Biden Speaks Up To Condemn Antisemitism After Kanye West's Remarks

"I just want to make a few things clear: The Holocaust happened. Hitler was a demonic figure," he wrote via his official account. "And instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides. Silence is complicity."

The dad-of-four, 45, isn't able to respond to Biden, 80, since Elon Musk deactivated his account due to his hateful posts, which came after he sat down for an interview with far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.