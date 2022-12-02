'Silence Is Complicity': President Joe Biden Speaks Up To Condemn Antisemitism After Kanye West's Remarks
President Joe Biden addressed the hateful antisemitic remarks made by Kanye West. One day after the disgraced rapper posted swastikas on social media and insisted Hitler did some "good" things, the POTUS took to his own Twitter account to declare that no one should tolerate his appalling behavior.
"I just want to make a few things clear: The Holocaust happened. Hitler was a demonic figure," he wrote via his official account. "And instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides. Silence is complicity."
The dad-of-four, 45, isn't able to respond to Biden, 80, since Elon Musk deactivated his account due to his hateful posts, which came after he sat down for an interview with far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.
The politician is just one of several famous figures speaking out to slam West for his actions, however, the latter's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, has stayed mum since his Thursday, December 1 rant. In fact, fans accused the reality star, 42, of "deflecting" from the situation, as she posted a campaign for her Skims line the same day.
Nonetheless, the blonde beauty has denounced the Grammy winner's antisemitism in the past.
"Hate speech is never OK or excusable," she declared on social media in October after West said he was going to go "def con 3" on the Jewish population. "I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end."
KIM KARDASHIAN GUSHES OVER HER 'MAGICAL' CHRISTMAS LIGHTS AFTER HER DIVORCE FROM KANYE WEST IS SETTLED
As OK! previously reported, the rapper's actions have even take a toll on pair's children, as some of their classmates' parents want to distance themselves in the wake of the ordeal.
"Many of the families and kids are Jewish and they feel personally attacked by Kanye," said an insider. "Kim feels helpless because she does not have any control over Kanye. Kim really cannot tell Kanye to do anything because that will make him do the opposite."
Kardashian also hired extra security at her kids' schools.