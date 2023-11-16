Jimmy Kimmel Claims Donald Trump Isn't Using Nazi Terminology on Purpose: 'He’s Coming Up With It All on His Own'

Referencing the ongoing rumors of a potential divorce between the former president and his wife, Melania Trump, Kimmel seized the opportunity to point out "some major differences" between the former president and the leader of the Nazi party.

“For instance, Hitler was married to a woman who loved him,” the comedian joked.

During his show, Kimmel expressed his understanding of why people believe Trump intentionally uses Nazi-inspired language, but he made it clea he disagrees with this notion.

“In order to know what words the Nazis used, you’d have to read, OK? You’d have to have some basic knowledge of history,” Kimmel told his audience. “Trump thinks Frederick Douglass is alive and doing an amazing job. He thinks [Abraham] Lincoln invented the Town Car, OK? He isn’t echoing Nazi terminology. He’s coming up with it all on his own ― and you have to give credit where credit is due.”