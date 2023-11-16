Jimmy Kimmel Claims Donald Trump Isn't Using Nazi Terminology on Purpose: 'He’s Coming Up With It All on His Own'
Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is taking aim at former President Donald Trump for his recent choice of "Hitler-like" words, such as calling his political opponents "vermin."
Kimmel has been relentless in his mocking of Trump in recent weeks, from ridiculing his statements on the Israel-Hamas conflict to his court appearances and polling figures.
Now, he has gone a step further by making a brutal comparison to Adolf Hitler, following President Joe Biden's accusation that Trump used language similar to that of the Nazis.
Referencing the ongoing rumors of a potential divorce between the former president and his wife, Melania Trump, Kimmel seized the opportunity to point out "some major differences" between the former president and the leader of the Nazi party.
“For instance, Hitler was married to a woman who loved him,” the comedian joked.
During his show, Kimmel expressed his understanding of why people believe Trump intentionally uses Nazi-inspired language, but he made it clea he disagrees with this notion.
“In order to know what words the Nazis used, you’d have to read, OK? You’d have to have some basic knowledge of history,” Kimmel told his audience. “Trump thinks Frederick Douglass is alive and doing an amazing job. He thinks [Abraham] Lincoln invented the Town Car, OK? He isn’t echoing Nazi terminology. He’s coming up with it all on his own ― and you have to give credit where credit is due.”
President Biden accused Trump of echoing terms used by the Nazis in the 1930s after Trump used the word "vermin" to describe his political enemies.
At a fundraiser in San Francisco, the 80-year-old president told those in attendance, "In just the last few days, Trump has said if he returns to office he's gonna go after all those who oppose him and wipe out what he called the 'vermin…in America.' It echoes language you heard in Nazi Germany in the '30s."
"It isn't even the first time," Biden continued. "Trump also recently talked about quote, 'the blood of America is being poisoned'… Again, echoes the same phrases used in Nazi Germany."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Despite facing legal battles on multiple fronts, with a total of 91 charges across four jurisdictions, Trump continues to maintain a strong position in the Republican presidential primaries.
According to polling analysis site FiveThirtyEight, Trump currently leads with 59.1 percent, followed by Ron DeSantis at 14.1 percent and Nikki Haley with 9.4 percent.