'Daddy Made Me Do It!': George Conway Bursts Into Laughter Thinking About Donald Trump's Kids Testifying in Civil Fraud Case
Donald Trump's civil fraud trial has turned into a political laughingstock.
During the Monday, October 30, broadcast of MSNBC's Inside With Jen Psaki, special guest George Conway had a field day poking fun at the thought of Trump's children having to make an in-person testimony at his ongoing civil fraud trial against New York Attorney General Letitia James.
As one of Trump's biggest critics, Conway couldn't help but burst into laughter, as he and Psaki imagined the former president's adult children Eric, 39, Ivanka, 42, and Donald Jr., 45, taking the stand in a lower Manhattan courtroom to testify against their father, which is set to occur within the next nine days.
"So as he’s kind of watching his children testify here, what is he on edge, that he’s worried about hearing over the next couple of days?" Jen Psaki proposed to George, who seemed to agree with her suggestion.
"I think he’s going to be on edge. Hearing them admit that they didn’t have a basis for things or saying that 'Daddy told me to do it!'" George quipped, implying the ex-POTUS' kids might incriminate him by mistake.
The 60-year-old continued, "That’s what I would I would be worried about if I were him. But I don’t know why. I don’t know what they’re going to say. That’s that’s what you know..." before Jen interrupted him with a laugh.
"It’s wildly interesting to watch!" Jen admitted, as George joined her in an eruption of chuckles.
The political commentators won't have to imagine Donald's kids testifying for much longer, as they are set to take the stand any day now.
Donald has appeared in court frequently throughout the last two weeks, as his trial remains ongoing against James — who sued Donald, Eric, Donald Jr., as well as their family business, The Trump Organization, for allegedly inflating the value of the ex-POTUS' real estate and net worth by billions of dollars in an effort to get better tax benefits and loan terms.
George — who despises Donald — predicted the civil fraud case, overseen by judge Arthur Engoron, could be a "death blow" to the controversial family's business if the court sides in James' favor.
As OK! previously reported, NBC's legal analyst Glenn Kirschner had a similar prediction to George when it came to the Trump children testifying in court.
"Do you really think there's a chance that Don Jr., and Eric and Ivanka can get through their sworn testimony without lying, without perjuring themselves?" the Justice Matters host questioned during the Saturday, October 28, edition of his YouTube show.
"After all, they're going to be testifying about their business practices, their father's business practices, after Judge Engoron has already granted partial summary judgment. In other words, the judge has already found that there was massive business fraud committed by Donald Trump and others at The Trump Organization," he continued.
Glenn added: "Do you really think Don Jr., Eric and Ivanka are going to be able to withstand the rigors of examination and cross-examination?They are hostile witnesses, they will be cross-examined by New York Attorney General Letitia James' team."