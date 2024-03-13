OK Magazine
Melania Trump May Move to Wherever Son Barron, 18, Goes to College, Claims Source: 'She Has Always Been Family-Oriented'

Source: mega
By:

Mar. 13 2024, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Melania Trump isn't interested in rubbing elbows with political figures as her husband, Donald Trump, continues his campaign for the 2024 presidential campaign.

As OK! reported, the mother-of-one has been by the businessman's side for only a handful of public events, as an insider claimed she prefers to spend her time with son Barron, 18.

Source: mega

A source said Melania Trump would rather spend time with son Barron than political figures.

"She dislikes a petting zoo. She goes when she has to but if it’s not essential she prefers to stay out of the public eye," the source spilled to a news outlet. "When an event is packed full of campaigning types and crowds of people even at Mar-a-Lago, she tries to opt out."

The insider claimed the former model, 53, doesn't feel bad for leaving her spouse, 77, on his own, as "so many people want to talk to him and be around him that he doesn’t dwell on who is not there."

And when the former FLOUTS does come out, nobody has a "bad word to say about her," shared the insider.

Source: mega

Donald and Melania got married in 2005.

"Melania’s main job is taking care of Barron, and I think it’s possible that she will follow him wherever he goes to school," the source revealed, noting he's currently looking at colleges.

"Barron is shy and reserved, and she has been a good mother to him all of these years," the insider pointed out.

Source: mega

The former president has five kids from three marriages.

"Melania is all about Barron and her family. She has always been family-oriented, and in addition to some of the charity work she has done, staying ahead of family issues is her priority," the source added. "She has a good life."

Meanwhile, Melania's former friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff thinks the spouses are on the outs.

"Let me bottom line this for you. Perception is everything to the Trump Family so Donald’s lack of 'chivalry' towards Melania is quite a 'tell,'" she wrote on social media about their appearance at a recent gathering. "Chivalry for Donald was waiting for Melania to go first & ensuring she walked by his side. He’s been doing neither recently. Take a [look]."

As previously shared by OK!, author Mary Jordan wrote in The Art of Her Deal that Melania wanted to renegotiate her pre- and postnuptial agreements with Donald so she could have "proof in writing that when it came to financial opportunities and inheritance, Barron would be treated as more of an equal to [Donald's] oldest three children."

Source: mega

A source claimed Melania may move to the area where Barron chooses to go to college.

"According to three people close to Trump, a key reason was that she had finally reached a new and significantly improved financial agreement with Trump, which had left her in a noticeably better financial position," Mary added. "Those sources did not know precisely what she sought, but it was not simply more money."

"It was about Barron," the writer stated. "Melania wanted and got options for him."

People reported on Melania being more interested in being with Barron than getting involved in her husband's campaign.

