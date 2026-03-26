Jimmy Kimmel Slammed for 'Plumber' Dig at DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin

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Jimmy Kimmel faced widespread backlash from Republican lawmakers and online critics for mocking the blue-collar background and inexperience of newly sworn-in Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin. During a monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night comedian ridiculed the appointment by highlighting Mullin’s past careers as a plumber and an MMA fighter. Kimmel quipped, “We have a plumber protecting us from terrorism now,” and compared Mullin to the video game character Super Mario.

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Source: @jimmykimmellive/youtube Jimmy Kimmel claimed Markwayne Mullin is 'unqualified' for role as new Homeland Security Secretary.

He questioned Mullin's suitability for the high-stakes national security role, labeling him "unqualified" and suggesting that President Donald Trump should have "more fun" with his nominations by picking celebrities like Lil Wayne instead. "Trump's got a whole new generation of thinkers lined up, including his newly confirmed Secretary of Homeland Security, Markwayne ‘Chuck Mike Bruce Dave’ Melon — Mullin. Maybe melon's better," Kimmel said in his Tuesday, March 24 monologue. "He's the now former senator of Oklahoma. Before he was elected to the Senate, Markwayne Mullin was a low-level MMA fighter and a plumber. That's right. We have a plumber protecting us from terrorism now. It worked for Super Mario. Why not Markwayne?" "But honestly — I mean, if Trump is going to keep picking these unqualified people to run the department, why not have more fun with it? I mean, next time, instead of Markwayne, how about Lil Wayne for Homeland Security? At least we can get a concert out of it, right?" he quipped.

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Source: MEGA Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin was previously a plumber and MMA fighter.

Kimmel’s comments were also a nod to the fact that the Trump administration is full of unqualified individuals, many of whom are former Fox News personalities, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, hired because the visually stimulated POTUS liked how they looked on camera. Even though Kimmel was commenting on Mullin’s inexperience in his new, highly important role as DHS secretary, not on the fact that he was a plumber, his comments were widely condemned by the GOP as "elitist" and dismissive of the working class. Republican leaders frequently rail against "the establishment" or the "deep state," despite often being wealthy and powerful themselves.

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Source: MEGA Republicans defended Markwayne Mullin against Jimmy Kimmel's jabs.

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I prefer plumbers to woke & unfunny comedians. https://t.co/3nUseOoluy — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 25, 2026 Source: @tedcruz

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz posted on X, "I prefer plumbers to woke & unfunny comedians.” Wyoming Sen. Cynthia Lummis called the jokes "shameful" and accused "Hollywood elites" of having disdain for middle America. Georgia Rep. Mike Collins blasted Kimmel, saying the “elites” demeaned a man by calling him a "plumber" and failed to acknowledge that Mullin built a successful business that provides jobs for many families.

I would much rather be protected by plumbers than lawyers https://t.co/AgiQMJaWHo — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 25, 2026 Source: @Heminator