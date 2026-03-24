Jimmy Kimmel Slams 'Petty' Donald Trump for Celebrating Robert Mueller's Death: 'Something's Wrong With Him'
March 24 2026, Published 2:16 p.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel branded Donald Trump a "petty little b----" after the president celebrated the death of former FBI director Robert Mueller last week.
Reacting to the news on Saturday, March 21, Trump, 79, wrote in a Truth Social post: "Robert Mueller just died. Good. I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people."
"Meaning him," the comedian, 58, quipped during Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, March 23, alluding to the investigation overseen by Mueller into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
'I'm Getting Worried About the President'
"No matter how busy he is, President Trump will always carve out time to be a petty little b----," the late-night host went on.
"He could've just said nothing, the same way he has with the Trump-Epstein files all along," Kimmel said, referring to the POTUS' inclusion in the trove of documents released by the U.S. Justice Department as a part of its investigation into late predator Jeffrey Epstein's alleged s-- trafficking scheme.
"I have to say, I'm getting worried about the president," Kimmel continued. "Something's wrong with him. Something is even wronger with him than it was a year ago. He appeared to fall asleep again on live TV today."
Donald Trump Was Caught Dozing During a Conference
Trump was indeed captured seemingly nodding off during a roundtable discussion on crime and public safety in Memphis, Tenn., on Monday.
In a clip that's been making the rounds on social media, he can be seen closing his eyes repeatedly while U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi was speaking — even when she turned toward him.
The incident called to mind his previous claims that cameras have merely caught him blinking while on the job.
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'They'll Catch Me With the Blink'
In a January interview with the Wall Street Journal, Trump denied accusations that he's fallen asleep while working, explaining he's just shutting his peepers momentarily.
"I'll just close. It's very relaxing to me," he told the outlet. "Sometimes they'll take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they'll catch me with the blink."
Others Chastised Donald Trump for Praising Robert Mueller's Death
Kimmel wasn't the only one to tear into Trump's insensitive remarks about Mueller.
The ladies of The View also blasted him during Monday's episode, with co-host Ana Navarro labeling Trump a "mean person with a dark heart."
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) also condemned the president during an appearance on This Week With George Stephanopoulos on Sunday, declaring, "That’s what a child does."