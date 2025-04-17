Jimmy Kimmel Slams 'Dangerous' Elon Musk for Fake Donald Trump Friendship: 'This Is a Bad Person'
Jimmy Kimmel’s disdain for Elon Musk has been long-standing.
The late-night host slammed the billionaire in a March episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, prompting Musk to retaliate by calling him “an unfunny jerk" — and now, Kimmel is accusing Musk of being a fake friend to President Donald Trump.
“Well, he’s kind of the same as Trump in a lot of ways. I mean, he supported [Barack] Obama and then Hillary [Clinton], and now it’s convenient for him to support Trump,” Kimmel told Rolling Stone. “And to me, those are the worst people. I don’t think Trump believes in any of it, and I don’t think Elon Musk believes in it.”
Kimmel slammed the Tesla billionaire for using Trump to elevate his income and influence. “I think Elon Musk sees this as a great way to accrue a lot of power and make a lot of money, and that’s exactly what he’s doing,” he said.
The comedian noted how Musk dismissively reacted to a depraved story, which led Kimmel to question his motives even more. “Here’s where I realized Elon Musk was a very bad person and a dangerous person: When Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, an elderly man, was viciously attacked, his first reaction was to repost a brazenly false story suggesting that it was a male prostitute that did it,” the late-night host recounted.
He continued, “That’s when I realized, 'Oh, this is a bad person. There’s no depth to which he will not stoop. An old man was hit with a hammer and that’s his first reaction.' It’s vile.”
Though Musk is seemingly in Trump’s pocket, the president announced at Air Force One on April 3 that the tech billionaire “gotta [sic] have to leave” the Trump administration.
Musk was appointed a special government employee, primarily focusing on DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency). His position is only viable for 130 days or less.
When Trump was asked how much longer Musk has with DOGE, the president said a “few months.” However, he stated the X owner could stay “as long as he’d like” despite having a “number of companies to run.”
Though his time as a special government employee would run out in late May or early June, Musk reportedly told the president he’d need at least six months to make the government more efficient.