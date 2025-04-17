Jimmy Kimmel Slams 'Dangerous' Elon Musk for Fake Donald Trump Friendship: 'This Is a Bad Person'

“Well, he’s kind of the same as Trump in a lot of ways. I mean, he supported [Barack] Obama and then Hillary [Clinton], and now it’s convenient for him to support Trump,” Kimmel told Rolling Stone. “And to me, those are the worst people. I don’t think Trump believes in any of it, and I don’t think Elon Musk believes in it.”

Kimmel slammed the Tesla billionaire for using Trump to elevate his income and influence. “I think Elon Musk sees this as a great way to accrue a lot of power and make a lot of money, and that’s exactly what he’s doing,” he said.