Jimmy Kimmel Slams 'Disturbing Moment' Donald Trump Tried to Convince ABC Reporter That Wrongly Deported Man Has MS-13 Tattoo

Jimmy Kimmel’s opening monologue during Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, April 30, caused the audience to erupt with laughter as he slammed President Donald Trump for his interview with ABC News the day before.

During the sit-down with reporter Terry Moran, Trump referenced a photo of wrongly deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was mistakenly sent to an El Salvador mega-prison in March.

Garcia, who resided in Maryland, was forced to the Salvadoran detention center by the Trump administration after they believed he was part of MS-13, an international criminal gang.