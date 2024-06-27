Jimmy Kimmel Admits He Was Starstruck While Partying With Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Paul McCartney's L.A. Home
Even Jimmy Kimmel couldn't believe the A-list celebrities he was surrounded by while attending a star-studded bash at Sir Paul McCartney's house.
During a guest appearance on the Wednesday, June 26, episode of The Howard Stern Show, the late-night talk show host and his wife, Molly McNearney, recalled a time they crashed a party at the Beatles legend's L.A. home, where Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, were among those in attendance at the intimate soirée.
"We were invited to a dinner that night and then the host of the dinner got invited to that party and said, 'Why don’t we all go to the party?' And so we went to the party," Kimmel explained of how he and his wife ended up at McCartney's mansion.
Kimmel admitted he chatted with Swift — whom he has previously interviewed on his talk show — and Kelce, who McNearney said was "very good-looking" during the get-together, noting the "Love Story" singer had even been streaming music from her iPhone and "kinda tapped into the house system" to supply guests with good tunes.
"It wasn’t like she was hired to work there," he joked of Swift deejaying the party, recalling: "People were dancing in the kitchen — including Molly."
The longtime lovers — who tied the knot in 2013 — revealed Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Bruce Springsteen, Mick Jagger, Steven Spielberg and fellow Beatle Ringo Starr were among the roughly 100 other guests in attendance.
"I think what you do at a party like that is you gravitate toward the people you already know, and you go, 'Can you believe that this is happening and that we’re here?' And you kinda leave it at that," Kimmel explained.
Aside from mingling with Swift, the comedic television personality said he also spent time hanging out with Springsteen.
"He’s funny, you know? We had a good chat," he said of the "Born in the U.S.A." singer. "We talked about Elvis, and we talked about — I don’t know — just being in L.A. We even had that moment, like, 'Can you believe this party?' Even Bruce Springsteen was like, 'This is some party!'"
McNearney confessed she was "so relieved to see" Aniston and Cox and spent time with the Friends stars "in the corner."
"It was one of those parties where I didn’t know how to hold my body," she dished. "I didn’t know where to look! I didn’t know what to do. It was like one more famous person after another."
Kimmel also discussed McCartney's recent bash during an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this month, when he spoke to guest Austin Butler about how hilarious it was to have Swift controlling the music at the party.
"Last time I saw you was at maybe the craziest party I’ve ever been to in my whole life," Kimmel said to the Elvis star, as Butler admitted: "That was insane."