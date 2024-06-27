Jimmy Kimmel Admits He Was Starstruck While Partying With Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Paul McCartney's L.A. Home

"We were invited to a dinner that night and then the host of the dinner got invited to that party and said, 'Why don’t we all go to the party?' And so we went to the party," Kimmel explained of how he and his wife ended up at McCartney's mansion.

Kimmel admitted he chatted with Swift — whom he has previously interviewed on his talk show — and Kelce, who McNearney said was "very good-looking" during the get-together, noting the "Love Story" singer had even been streaming music from her iPhone and "kinda tapped into the house system" to supply guests with good tunes.