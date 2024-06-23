Surprise! Taylor Swift Brings Boyfriend Travis Kelce on Stage During Eras Tour in London While Singing 'I Can Do It With a Broken Heart': Watch

Kelce shocked fans and the entire world by appearing in the number decked out in a top hat and tails as he danced alongside Swift. The athlete even whipped out a makeup brush and pretended to power his partner's face before romantically carrying her to a chair on stage.

"OMG THIS IS ICONIC," one fan penned below the clip shared to X, formerly known as Twitter.

"BEST BOYFRIEND EVER OMG," another gushed over Kelce.