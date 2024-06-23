Surprise! Taylor Swift Brings Boyfriend Travis Kelce on Stage During Eras Tour in London While Singing 'I Can Do It With a Broken Heart': Watch
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have made their stage debut as a couple!
During the pop icon's Sunday, June 23, concert in London, the NFL star took the stage with his girlfriend during her song, "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart."
Kelce shocked fans and the entire world by appearing in the number decked out in a top hat and tails as he danced alongside Swift. The athlete even whipped out a makeup brush and pretended to power his partner's face before romantically carrying her to a chair on stage.
"OMG THIS IS ICONIC," one fan penned below the clip shared to X, formerly known as Twitter.
"BEST BOYFRIEND EVER OMG," another gushed over Kelce.
"This is probably the best surprise appearance ever," a third chimed in.
"This was NEVER in my bingo card omg," a fourth person noted.
Swift's U.K. tour stop has come with any firsts for her and her man. As OK! previously reported, the pair went Instagram official as they posed with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who attended the concert.
Kelce has been a staple at the "Karma" singer's shows in England as well as his brother, Jason Kelce, and his wife, Kylie Kelce.
Despite the power duo's equally hectic schedules, the Super Bowl champ has been determined to be there for his lady as much as possible while she continues her world tour. "He wants to support her as much as he can while he can, so he’s going to [go] back and forth from the U.S. to Europe while he has the time," the source spilled. "For now, [Travis] can arrange his schedule to be with [Taylor]."
Swift and Kelce, who began dating last year, have only been getting stronger in their relationship, even prompting engagement speculation.
"Taylor and Travis are doing amazing, and their loved ones see an engagement coming sooner than later. They make a great match and there's no question about that," one insider claimed about the couple.
Despite the positive intentions, Swift and Kelce know it will happen on their own time. “Her friends bring it up all the time, and she’s ordered them to stop mentioning it. The constant questions are not helping. She’s a hundred percent sure that Travis is The One, and she’s just hoping the proposal happens soon, because she wants to get on with the next stage of their lives," a separate source alleged.