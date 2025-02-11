Jimmy Kimmel Thinks Donald Trump Mocks Taylor Swift Because He's 'Jealous' of the Singer: 'She Has More Followers and More Money'
Jimmy Kimmel thinks Donald Trump needs to calm down when it comes to expressing his distaste for Taylor Swift.
On the Monday, February 10, episode of his late-night show, the host called out the president for making fun of the singer after she was booed at the 2025 Super Bowl the night before.
The comedian, 57, first read aloud Trump's Truth Social Post, which stated, "The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!"
Kimmel noted of the message, "Well, she didn’t get booed out of the stadium. Unlike you, she stayed for the whole game, and it was the Eagles fans who were booing her."
"But you're right, it's all about you," the dad-of-four continued. "Trump’s just jealous of Taylor Swift because she has more followers and more money and no kids."
According to a lip reader, after the Grammy winner, 35, gave side eye and smiled at the boos while in her stadium seats, she said to a pal, "Awww, what, what's going on."
As OK! reported, plenty of people came to Swift's defense, including halftime show performer Serena Williams, 43, who tweeted after the incident, "I love you @taylorswift13 don't listen to those booo!!"
Trump, 78, first targeted the pop star after she shamed Republican senatorial candidate Marsha Blackburn several years ago for her conservative views.
At the time, the businessman responded by telling a reporter, "I’m sure Taylor Swift doesn’t know anything about [Blackburn]. I like Taylor’s music about 25 percent less now, OK?"
- Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out Donald Trump's Insecurity Over Taylor Swift's Popularity, Claims He Couldn't Even Sell Out SoFi Stadium
- Donald Trump Gloats Over Taylor Swift Being Booed at Super Bowl LIX: 'MAGA Is Very Unforgiving'
- Megyn Kelly Says She Skipped Interacting With Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl to Hang Out With 'Winner' Donald Trump Instead: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Swift revealed she voted against him in 2020, but despite that, a book released last year claimed he complimented the star, allegedly saying, "I think she’s beautiful — very beautiful! I think she’s liberal. She probably doesn’t like Trump. I hear she’s very talented. I think she’s very beautiful actually — unusually beautiful."
After the 2024 presidential election debate in September, the blonde beauty once again declared she would not be voting for the controversial Republican.
"Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election," she wrote on Instagram. "I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them."
Less than a week later, Trump took to Truth Social to declare, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!"
The "Karma" crooner didn't publicly react to his diss.