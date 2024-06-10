OK Magazine
Donald Trump Thinks 'Liberal' Taylor Swift Is 'Unusually Beautiful' — But 'Probably Doesn't Like' Him

Jun. 10 2024, Published 12:35 p.m. ET

She's so "Gorgeous!"

In a new book about the former president's time as a reality star, Donald Trump gushed over Taylor Swift's physical appearance while acknowledging the pair don't see eye to eye politically.

Taylor Swift has publicly expressed her disapproval of former President Donald Trump.

"I think she’s beautiful — very beautiful!" the 77-year-old exclaimed in Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass, written by Variety co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh.

"I find her very beautiful," Trump reiterated, admitting: "I think she’s liberal. She probably doesn’t like Trump."

Donald Trump finds Taylor Swift 'unusally beautiful.'

The controversial Republican continued: "I hear she’s very talented. I think she’s very beautiful, actually — unusually beautiful!"

Further diving into Swift's political stance, Trump questioned, "She is liberal, or is that just an act? She’s legitimately liberal? It’s not an act? It surprises me that a country star can be successful being liberal."

Taylor Swift publicly endorsed President Joe Biden in 2020.

Trump would be right in saying Swift — who notably hasn't released a country album in more than a decade — isn't too fond of the The Apprentice alum.

Back in 2020, the 14-time Grammy winner took to X (then called Twitter) to call out Trump amid worldwide protests in the wake of George Floyd's tragic death.

"After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? 'When the looting starts the shooting starts'??? We will vote you out in November," Swift expressed in a social media statement toward Trump.

That same year, the "Love Story" singer publicly endorsed President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, though she has yet to share her opinions on the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

It was due to Trump's leadership and the actions of other Republican in office during his time as president that Swift decided to speak out about her political views in the first place.

In Swift's Miss Americana documentary, the pop star admitted: "Back in the [2016] presidential election, I was in such a horrendous place that I wasn’t going to pop my head out."

Taylor Swift previously called out Donald Trump for 'stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism' during his presidency.

"These aren’t your dad’s celebrities, and these aren’t your dad’s Republicans," Swift noted, stating, "I need to be on the right side of history."

Swift was thought to privately be a conservative before sharing the truth about her political stance for the first time in 2018, when she publicly endorsed Tennessee Democratic candidates Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives.

At the time, the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker wrote via Instagram: "In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now."

"I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country," Swift explained.

