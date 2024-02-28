Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Donald Trump for Another Bizarre Off-Topic Ramble: 'He Goes From Screaming to Yelling About Things That Don't Exist'
Jimmy Kimmel called out Donald Trump for going on a bizarre tangent about water during a recent telephone interview.
“He goes from screaming about issues Americans actually do care about to yelling about things that don’t even exist,” Kimmel, 56, said on the Tuesday, February 27, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “For whatever reason, he is fixated on water conservation. He’s against it, by the way.”
The TV host then played the clip of Trump, 77, going on about the issue at hand.
“For a man who has never done his own laundry he is very concerned about this washing,” Kimmel said. “You think this man of the people has ever loaded a washing machine? Or a dryer? Or washed a dish? Or rinsed anything other than his filthy boxers in a hotel sink to get the smell of hooker off? Not a chance!”
Kimmel then added he'd pay "so much money" to see Trump load a dishwasher.
Kimmel frequently brings up the former president during his monologues.
As OK! previously reported, the two got into a feud after Trump said he was excited for Kimmel to potentially retire.
"They could get a far more talented person, who would also get better Ratings, for 5% of what they are paying this Loser!" he wrote on Truth Social on February 22 while sharing an article about the comedian hinting at being done with his talk show.
After the diss, Kimmel brought it up on his show.
“This apparently caught the attention of America’s most famous tangerine,” Kimmel joked about the situation.
“And I got to say that is a h--- of a way to find out you’re not going be somebody’s running mate. He has no idea how delighted I am by something like this. I’m going to try to enjoy it, because he probably won’t be able to do this when they take away his phone in prison, so I’m going really like, soak it in.”
Kimmel previously admitted he might be done with late-night TV sooner than later.
"I'm as surprised as anyone could be in this position — even to have a really good job is a surprise to me," Kimmel, who is hosting the upcoming Oscars ceremony, said.
"It's hard to yearn for it when you're doing it," he continued. "Wednesday night, I was very tired and I had all these scripts to go through — I had to revise and rewrite all these pitch ideas for the Oscars — and I was literally nodding off onto my computer."