The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon Left Speechless After Donald Trump Reveals He 'Just Picked Up' That 'Us' Is Spelled 'U-S'
The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon was left stunned after watching a clip of Trump's recent speech in New Hampshire, where he claimed that he'd never noticed that "us" and "U.S." had the same spelling.
Trump was at a campaign event on Tuesday, October 24, where he told the crowd, "I’m for us. You know how you spell us, right? You spell us, U.S. I just picked that up. Has anyone ever thought of that? I just picked that up."
After witnessing the strange and unusual remark by the former president, Fallon was left in shocked silence before telling his audience, "I'm going to give you all a few seconds to process that."
Fallon joked, "That's gotta be a pretty interesting presidential library ... it's gotta be weird when you know all the four-letter words but not the two-letter ones, you know?"
The clip of The Tonight Show was shared on X, formally known as Twitter, where many users had a field day poking fun at the current frontrunner of the Republican presidential primary.
One person shared the clip in a post that read, "And he claims that he's a genius."
Another commented, "This guy is falling apart at the seams. The 91 criminal charges and constantly going back and forth from the campaign trail to the courtroom must have seriously been having an effect on him."
A third posted, "Donald Trump goes off on senile tangent about how two letter word is spelled ... the fact that this man not only has a non-zero chance, but a serious chance of winning 2024 is the saddest thing to think about #hellworld."
Earlier this month, the 49-year-old talk show host commented on Trump's claim that he could beat Joe Biden in a fight claiming that it would be "the fight of the century" — mainly because "both guys are a century."
Trump and Biden's ages have been a major topic of conversation in the upcoming presidential election, with many on both sides of the political spectrum worrying about both likely nominees' cognitive capabilities.
According to Real Clear Politics, Trump's still the clear frontrunner, currently sitting at around 50%. Still, since the debate, the ex-prez dropped 6 points as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie made up serious ground.
Trump is also polling at a statistical tie with Biden, with the average swinging only one or two points in either direction.