The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon Left Speechless After Donald Trump Reveals He 'Just Picked Up' That 'Us' Is Spelled 'U-S'

Trump was at a campaign event on Tuesday, October 24, where he told the crowd, "I’m for us. You know how you spell us, right? You spell us, U.S. I just picked that up. Has anyone ever thought of that? I just picked that up."

After witnessing the strange and unusual remark by the former president, Fallon was left in shocked silence before telling his audience, "I'm going to give you all a few seconds to process that."

Fallon joked, "That's gotta be a pretty interesting presidential library ... it's gotta be weird when you know all the four-letter words but not the two-letter ones, you know?"