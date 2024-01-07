OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

'50 Shades of Orange': Donald Trump Ridiculed for 'Atrocious' Tan at Latest Iowa Rally

donald trump
Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 7 2024, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Is Donald Trump too tan?

On Saturday, January 6, the former president faced backlash after appearing to be extra bronzed at his Newton, Iowa, rally.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @RonFilipkowski/X

Following the coverage of his speech, one X, formerly known as Twitter, user shared a still of the father-of-five’s face along with the caption, “Really slathered on the bronzer today.”

Other people agreed leaving similar comments about the GOP frontrunner’s complexion.

Article continues below advertisement

“He looks like he just motor-boated an elephant’s a--,” someone wrote, while another added, “He thinks it makes him look younger.”

“50 Shades of Orange,” a third individual stated, as a fourth noted, “He should really look into a different shade. This is atrocious.”

donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is the GOP frontrunner for the 2024 presidential election.

Article continues below advertisement

A fifth user said, “His cash crunch has cost him his hair and makeup staff. I think Waltine is learning these skills on the job," referencing Trump’s butler and bodyguard, Waltine Torre Nauta Jr.

One more person asked, “Why does he continue to try to imitate the color of skin of the very people he seems to hate?”

As OK! previously reported, Trump was also recently criticized for his mental abilities by the public on Friday, January 5.

The concern for the ex-commander-in-chief’s wellbeing came after he incoherently ranted about magnets during a rally in Mason City, Iowa.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was president from 2017-2021.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

“All I know about magnets is this, give me a glass of water, let me drop it on the magnets, that’s the end of the magnets,” he began the bizarre tangent. “Why didn’t they use John Deere, why didn’t they bring in the John Deere people?”

The clip was then posted on X, where users bashed Trump.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is a father-of-five.

“Dementia Trump. Sweating like crazy, slurring words, rambling nonsense,” one wrote, while a second quipped, “Trump's political platform, Ladies and Gentlemen. Magnets.”

“Drop magnets into the water, and they disappear? What the h--- is wrong with him. Who the h--- can still support this driveling idiot?!” another wondered, as a third person noted, “Got to give him credit. His transition to Dementia has been seamless.”

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

“Must be freeing to get to say your words in no particular order,” a fifth joked.

One more person alleged the neurological disease was not only thing wrong with Trump, writing, “Dementia certainly may be a part of his slurring/rambling nonsense but sweating, slurring words, and rambling, unfocused and non-coherent sentences makes me suspect there may be another element to it.”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.