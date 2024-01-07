'50 Shades of Orange': Donald Trump Ridiculed for 'Atrocious' Tan at Latest Iowa Rally
Is Donald Trump too tan?
On Saturday, January 6, the former president faced backlash after appearing to be extra bronzed at his Newton, Iowa, rally.
Following the coverage of his speech, one X, formerly known as Twitter, user shared a still of the father-of-five’s face along with the caption, “Really slathered on the bronzer today.”
Other people agreed leaving similar comments about the GOP frontrunner’s complexion.
“He looks like he just motor-boated an elephant’s a--,” someone wrote, while another added, “He thinks it makes him look younger.”
“50 Shades of Orange,” a third individual stated, as a fourth noted, “He should really look into a different shade. This is atrocious.”
A fifth user said, “His cash crunch has cost him his hair and makeup staff. I think Waltine is learning these skills on the job," referencing Trump’s butler and bodyguard, Waltine Torre Nauta Jr.
One more person asked, “Why does he continue to try to imitate the color of skin of the very people he seems to hate?”
As OK! previously reported, Trump was also recently criticized for his mental abilities by the public on Friday, January 5.
The concern for the ex-commander-in-chief’s wellbeing came after he incoherently ranted about magnets during a rally in Mason City, Iowa.
“All I know about magnets is this, give me a glass of water, let me drop it on the magnets, that’s the end of the magnets,” he began the bizarre tangent. “Why didn’t they use John Deere, why didn’t they bring in the John Deere people?”
The clip was then posted on X, where users bashed Trump.
“Dementia Trump. Sweating like crazy, slurring words, rambling nonsense,” one wrote, while a second quipped, “Trump's political platform, Ladies and Gentlemen. Magnets.”
“Drop magnets into the water, and they disappear? What the h--- is wrong with him. Who the h--- can still support this driveling idiot?!” another wondered, as a third person noted, “Got to give him credit. His transition to Dementia has been seamless.”
“Must be freeing to get to say your words in no particular order,” a fifth joked.
One more person alleged the neurological disease was not only thing wrong with Trump, writing, “Dementia certainly may be a part of his slurring/rambling nonsense but sweating, slurring words, and rambling, unfocused and non-coherent sentences makes me suspect there may be another element to it.”