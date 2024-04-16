OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Falls Asleep in Court AGAIN on Hush Money Trial Jury Selection Day 2

donald trump hush money trial dismisses jurors couldnt be impartial
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 16 2024, Published 2:29 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Donald Trump appeared to fall asleep in court for a second time during the jury selection process for his ongoing hush money trial in New York.

Although the court proceedings are not being televised, several journalists from major networks are present to report on the trial and confirmed the controversial politician appeared to be nodding off.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump slams hush money trial judge hater recuse himself
Source: mega

Donald Trump has been spotted appearing to fall asleep in court.

"Trump’s head slowly dropped, his eyes closed. It jerked back upward. He adjusts himself," Law360’s Frank G. Runyeon shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, April 16.

"Then, his head droops again. He straightens up, leaning back. His head [droops] for a third time, he shakes his shoulders," he continued. "Eyes closed still. His head drops. Finally, he pops his eyes open."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump push back stormy daniels case k pages evidence
Source: mega

Donald Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business documents.

Article continues below advertisement

MSNBC contributor Lisa Rubin said that Trump had his eyes closed and he was "leaning to the left," while CNN's Norm Eisein tweeted simply, "Trump is asleep again."

As OK! previously reported, the embattled ex-prez also seemed to doze off on Monday, April 15, which was the first day of jury selection.

"He appeared to be asleep, and his head would fall down," Maggie Haberman said in a recent interview. "This time, he didn't pay attention to a note his lawyer passed him. His jaw kept falling on his chest and his mouth kept going slack. Now, sometimes people do fall asleep during court proceedings, but it's notable given the intensity of this morning."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump whines people lying spewing hate trial
Source: mega

Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel also weighed in on Trump's sleepiness, joking: "Can you imagine, imagine if Joe Biden fell asleep in the court on the first day of his trial? Trump would be calling him ‘Comatose Joe.’ Fox News would be talking about this until Christmas."

"But not old Donny Nappleseed," he quipped. "Multiple reports said Trump’s head drooped until his chin hit his chest which… I don’t know, maybe he was just following the price of his Truth Social stock. Either way, it’s nice to see even Donald Trump is exhausted by Donald Trump."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump wants prosecutions against him stop immediately communism
Source: mega

The trial began on April 15.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump is facing 34 counts of falsifying business documents related to a a $130,000 hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

He is believed to have paid off the adult film star to keep her from speaking out publicly about an alleged sexual encounter that took place between them in 2006 — one year after he tied the knot with wife Melania Trump.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.