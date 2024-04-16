Donald Trump Falls Asleep in Court AGAIN on Hush Money Trial Jury Selection Day 2

MSNBC contributor Lisa Rubin said that Trump had his eyes closed and he was "leaning to the left," while CNN's Norm Eisein tweeted simply, "Trump is asleep again."

As OK! previously reported, the embattled ex-prez also seemed to doze off on Monday, April 15, which was the first day of jury selection.

"He appeared to be asleep, and his head would fall down," Maggie Haberman said in a recent interview. "This time, he didn't pay attention to a note his lawyer passed him. His jaw kept falling on his chest and his mouth kept going slack. Now, sometimes people do fall asleep during court proceedings, but it's notable given the intensity of this morning."