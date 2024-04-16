Donald Trump Falls Asleep in Court AGAIN on Hush Money Trial Jury Selection Day 2
Donald Trump appeared to fall asleep in court for a second time during the jury selection process for his ongoing hush money trial in New York.
Although the court proceedings are not being televised, several journalists from major networks are present to report on the trial and confirmed the controversial politician appeared to be nodding off.
"Trump’s head slowly dropped, his eyes closed. It jerked back upward. He adjusts himself," Law360’s Frank G. Runyeon shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, April 16.
"Then, his head droops again. He straightens up, leaning back. His head [droops] for a third time, he shakes his shoulders," he continued. "Eyes closed still. His head drops. Finally, he pops his eyes open."
MSNBC contributor Lisa Rubin said that Trump had his eyes closed and he was "leaning to the left," while CNN's Norm Eisein tweeted simply, "Trump is asleep again."
As OK! previously reported, the embattled ex-prez also seemed to doze off on Monday, April 15, which was the first day of jury selection.
"He appeared to be asleep, and his head would fall down," Maggie Haberman said in a recent interview. "This time, he didn't pay attention to a note his lawyer passed him. His jaw kept falling on his chest and his mouth kept going slack. Now, sometimes people do fall asleep during court proceedings, but it's notable given the intensity of this morning."
Jimmy Kimmel also weighed in on Trump's sleepiness, joking: "Can you imagine, imagine if Joe Biden fell asleep in the court on the first day of his trial? Trump would be calling him ‘Comatose Joe.’ Fox News would be talking about this until Christmas."
"But not old Donny Nappleseed," he quipped. "Multiple reports said Trump’s head drooped until his chin hit his chest which… I don’t know, maybe he was just following the price of his Truth Social stock. Either way, it’s nice to see even Donald Trump is exhausted by Donald Trump."
Trump is facing 34 counts of falsifying business documents related to a a $130,000 hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election.
He is believed to have paid off the adult film star to keep her from speaking out publicly about an alleged sexual encounter that took place between them in 2006 — one year after he tied the knot with wife Melania Trump.
He pleaded not guilty to all charges.