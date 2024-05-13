President Joe Biden Mocks 'Sleepy' Donald Trump After Ex-Prez Was Caught Dozing in Court

President Joe Biden playfully took aim at Donald Trump while speaking to his guests at the campaign fundraiser that took place at The Sanctuary in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, May 10.

The embattled ex-prez has repeatedly called out Biden for nodding off, dubbing him "Sleepy Joe" in interviews and on social media. However, the 81-year-old used the nickname against his opponent after Trump was repeatedly spotted sleeping in court during his ongoing hush money trial.