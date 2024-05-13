OK Magazine
President Joe Biden Mocks 'Sleepy' Donald Trump After Ex-Prez Was Caught Dozing in Court

joe biden mocks sleepy donald trump dozing courtpp
Source: mega
By:

May 13 2024, Published 2:07 p.m. ET

President Joe Biden playfully took aim at Donald Trump while speaking to his guests at the campaign fundraiser that took place at The Sanctuary in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, May 10.

The embattled ex-prez has repeatedly called out Biden for nodding off, dubbing him "Sleepy Joe" in interviews and on social media. However, the 81-year-old used the nickname against his opponent after Trump was repeatedly spotted sleeping in court during his ongoing hush money trial.

joe biden mocks sleepy donald trump dozing court
Source: mega

President Joe Biden poked fun at Donald Trump at a fundraising event.

"Hello, Seattle! And thank you for the warm welcome. But please keep it down because — Donald Trump is sleeping. Sleepy Don. I kind of like that these days," Biden quipped, resulting in laughter from the crowd.

Later in his speech, the president spoke more seriously about what he believed were the dangers of a future Trump presidency.

joe biden mocks sleepy donald trump dozing court
Source: mega

Donald Trump was spotted dozing off in court several times through his criminal trial.

"Look, Trump knows he’s in trouble. You know, he has bragged about he’s the reason why Roe v. Wade was overturned, and now he’s worried the voters are going to remind him of that and all the cruelty and chaos that has caused," he said. "Well, let me ask you: Are we going to hold him accountable or not? We are, right?"

His question was met with applause from the audience.

joe biden mocks sleepy donald trump dozing court
Source: mega

President Joe Biden called Donald Trump's 2016 presidency 'chaos.'

"Trump did a long interview in TIME Magazine. You ought to read — I’m being deadly earnest about this. You ought to read it," Biden continued. "He said, quote, 'states should monitor women’s pregnancies and prosecute those who violate the bans.' Monitor women’s pregnancies? What have we become here?"

"But, look, chaos is nothing new to Trump. His presidency was a chaos," he added. "Trump is trying to make the country forget how dark and unsettling things were when he was president. But we’re never going to forget."

joe biden mocks sleepy donald trump dozing court
Source: mega

Donald Trump faces 91 felony counts.

This comes after several reporters detailed the 77-year-old appearing to doze off as he faces 34 counts of falsifying business documents in his first criminal trial.

"Trump’s head slowly dropped, his eyes closed. It jerked back upward. He adjusts himself," Law360’s Frank G. Runyeon penned on X, formerly known as Twitter, last month. "Then, his head droops again. He straightens up, leaning back. His head [droops] for a third time, he shakes his shoulders. Eyes closed still. His head drops. Finally, he pops his eyes open."

Trump is the first U.S. president to ever face criminal charges. He was hit with a total of 91 felony counts over four indictments in 2023.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges and continues to argue that the legal cases against him were orchestrated by the Biden administration to interfere in the 2024 presidential election. He has failed to provide provide evidence of his claims.

