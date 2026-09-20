Jimmy Kimmel Jabs Donald Trump With 'Melania Trump Kennedy Center’ Joke

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The ‘Melania Trump Kennedy Center’

Source: MEGA The late-night host mocked Donald Trump’s efforts to have his name recognized at the institution.

“So now the big baby says that if the Supreme Court doesn’t overturn that ruling and put his name on the wall next to Kennedy’s, there will be no renovations at all,” Kimmel said. “He’s holding the building hostage,” he continued. “They really should call it the Melania Trump Kennedy Center.” Jimmy then showed photographs of Donald’s name and image displayed outside the departments of Labor and the Interior. “He’s putting his name, for whatever reason, on everything in town. And his face, too,” Jimmy said. “At this point, the only thing he doesn’t want his name on is Don Jr.”

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Trump Defends Seeking Recognition

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE Jimmy Kimmel referenced Donald Trump’s displays at other government buildings.

Asked why recognition at the Kennedy Center mattered to him, Donald cited its finances and physical condition. “The Kennedy Center for many years has lost tens of millions of dollars, even hundreds of millions of dollars,” Donald told reporters in North Carolina on September 16. “It’s a big loser, financially.” He argued that his administration deserved recognition for raising money and supporting the institution, saying it could otherwise close or be demolished.

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Kimmel Revisits the $5,000 Proposal

Source: MEGA The host also revisited Donald Trump’s conditional $5,000 payment proposal for Americans.

Jimmy also criticized Donald’s promise to give every American adult $5,000 if Republicans retain control of Congress. “Only if they win,” Jimmy said. “Which is crazy — also crazy that he would give us our own money as some kind of a gift.” He followed the joke with clips of Donald and conservative commentators condemning Democratic government spending as political handouts. “Also, remind me, aren’t Republicans the people who are always screaming about handouts?” Jimmy asked.

‘Has Anyone Ever Done a Worse Job?’

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel closed the segment with another pointed joke about Donald Trump’s presidency.