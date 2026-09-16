Maria Shriver Blasts Donald Trump Over Kennedy Center, Calls His Demand to Add Name a 'Sad State of Affairs'

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Maria Shriver blasted President Donald Trump on social media, calling his recent behavior regarding the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts "small-minded" and "narcissistic.” Her response followed a federal judge's ruling ordering Trump's name to be removed from the landmark building, prompting the POTUS to announce the venue's immediate closure for "safety reasons" and halt its planned renovation. Shriver, the 70-year-old niece of former President John F. Kennedy, broke her silence on social media to slam the decision. Her full statement highlighted a frustration with Trump's priorities.

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'What a Sad State of Affairs'

Source: MEGA 'How small-minded, how narcissistic,' Maria Shriver ridiculed of Donald Trump.

“And so here we are. This statement from Trump blows my mind. That a sitting president would not let any renovations to a public building go on unless he gets to first put his name in the said building… What a sad state of affairs. What a tragedy. Actually, how small-minded, how narcissistic. Actually, great men, devoted to public service and the public good, do not act like this,” Shriver wrote. She went on to ask why the president is spending his time on a personal naming dispute. At the same time, regular Americans face major economic challenges, including rising costs for healthcare, gas, rent and food.

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Source: MEGA Maria Shriver noted Donald Trump 'will not rest' until his name is on the Kennedy Center.

“It seems that this man will not rest until his name is permanently connected to the name of a great president, whose memory this building was dedicated to. Imagine spending your time and your days focused on this, as everyday Americans struggle with healthcare, gas prices, rent, and food. Imagine spending your days focused on this, while a war rages under your leadership. Enough said. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” she concluded in a dig at Trump’s signature social media sign-off. In late 2025, a newly installed board voted to rename the venue the "Trump-Kennedy Center." Shriver and other Kennedy family members strongly opposed it from the start, calling it "undignified" and "obsessive.”

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Source: MEGA Several lawsuits were filed regarding Donald Trump's demand to change the name of the Kennedy Center.

Ohio Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty and others filed lawsuits, arguing that federal law dictates only the United States Congress holds the power to rename the national memorial. On Tuesday, September 15, a federal judge ruled that Trump's name had to remain off the building.

Donald Trump Threatens to Close the Kennedy Center Entirely

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said the Kennedy Center will close unless his name was approved to be on the building.