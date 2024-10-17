Lyle and Erik Menendez's Mom Kitty 'Knew All Along' About Their Father Jose's Sexual Abuse, Her Sister Reveals: 'She Didn't Protect Them'

During a recent guest appearance on Chris Cuomo 's nightly NewsNation show, Cuomo, Kitty's sister, Joan VanderMolen , and Erik and Lyle's two cousins Karen VanderMolen-Copley and Tamara Goodell opened up about their knowledge of abuse in the Menendez household while advocating for the infamous siblings to be released from prison .

Erik and Lyle are currently serving a lifetime behind bars at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, Calif., after they were convicted in 1996 of their parents' double murder . While the brothers said they killed their parents in an effort to escape the alleged sexual molestation their father put them through for years, skeptics still argue the Beverly Hills natives slayed their mom and dad out of greed.

"It's just, it's beyond anything we can even describe right now, because it's hurt…it's so painful, and to think what the… Eric says now, it started when he was 6 years old and he was 18 before he before he got out of it, but that's a long time," Kitty's sister explained.

As for why Kitty would continue to allow the abuse to happen if she was aware of the inhumane acts, Joan explained: "I think that she was getting used to the money coming in and fame and fortune, and I guess her kids were not enough of a sacrifice for her. I don't know what else to say, because she, my, the Kitty I grew up with would never have allowed that to happen in her home. This was something she had to learn from Jose."