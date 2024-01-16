Donald Trump Declares He Was an 'A-List Celebrity for Many Decades' as E. Jean Carroll Trial Begins
Donald Trump has adopted a new tactic in his campaign to damage E. Jean Carroll's reputation.
Judge Lewis Kaplan found the embattled ex-prez liable for rape and defamation against the former journalist in May 2023 after she accused him of attacking her in a department store in the '90s. Now, as his trial begins, Trump took to Truth Social on Tuesday, January 16, to declare he was too famous at the time to not have been noticed and written about by paparazzi.
"The only right, honest, and lawful thing that Clinton-appointed Judge Lewis Kaplan, who has so far been unable to see clearly because of his absolute hatred of Donald J. Trump (ME!), can do is to end this un-American injustice being done to a President of the United States, who was wrongfully accused by a woman he never met, saw, or touched (a photo line does not count!), and knows absolutely nothing about," he wrote in his first, lengthy post.
"I have been considered an A-List celebrity for many decades, so even decades ago, since no one knows which date or dates to refer to, because the accusing woman can’t say the day, month, season, year, or decade, it would have been impossible for me to walk into a crowded department store (surrounded by buildings I own), right opposite the cashiers’ checkout desk, without being written about on Page Six, and every other outlet at the time," he continued. "Remember, those gossip columnists were, perhaps, even more vicious and obsessed than the Internet of today."
In a follow-up message, Trump alleged Carroll changed her "Monica Lewinsky-type story" about her dress she'd reportedly been wearing at the time of the alleged incident. The 77-year-old also attempted to discredit her reputation by sharing screenshots of sexual comments she'd allegedly made on social media more than 10 years ago.
"She has been 'all over the place' on the timing of this alleged 'incident,' which never took place, and is being coached by Lunatic Radical Left Democrat operative attorney, Roberta Kaplan, who has sued me before, and just lost," he said. "I am the only one who has been injured by this attempted EXTORTION."
"E. Jean Carroll, who was down on her luck and failing in life, nastily calling her African American husband 'an Ape,' and her Cat, 'V-----,' has gained money and fame she so badly wanted," he added. "It is my duty to America to right this egregious wrong, a case which was started based on no facts, no dates, no nothing, just fabricated lies and political shenanigans."
In a third post, he accused the current administration of using the case to interfere with his campaign for the upcoming 2024 election.
"Judge Kaplan should put this whole corrupt, Crooked Joe Biden-directed Election Interference attack on me immediately to rest," he demanded. "He should do it for America, because a President of the United States was accused of doing something he did not do by an UNKNOWN, TO HIM, woman seeking fame, fortune, and publicity for her ridiculous Book!"
As OK! previously reported, the judge determined Trump was liable for defamation. He's since repeatedly claimed the 80-year-old was lying about her allegations against him and called her a number of names, including a "liar", a "disgrace" and a "wack job."
He was ordered to pay more than $5 million in compensatory and punitive damages.