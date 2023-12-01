Jimmy Kimmel Jokes Donald Trump Found His VP as George Santos Praises Ex-Prez: 'Coveted Endorsement'

The author went on to add that “Santos models himself pretty directly off Trump."

"Trump is this almost sui generis figure who is kind of shaping the Republican party and he himself is the result of all these other political forces outside himself. But Trump is a person who was already famous and already had at least a perception of being very rich and certainly had more resources that Santos did," he shared.

“You can see how someone like that was able to harness these crazy political forces and become president. What’s interesting to me is the Santos story shows that even a regular person can be lying and shameless and get to office and that is, in some senses, almost scarier than someone like Trump being able to do it. If there can be many Trumps who aren’t as rich and powerful as Trump and still lie their way to office, that’s a scary idea," he added.