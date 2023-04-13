Jinger Duggar Cancels Q&A With Husband Jeremy Vuolo After Sparking Breakup Rumors

Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) may have unintentionally fueled online rumors that her marriage with husband Jeremy is on the rocks after canceling a planned YouTube Live Q&A session on Tuesday, April 11.

The Counting On star had been promoting the anticipated streaming session via social media earlier that day, explaining they planned to do the video so that she could answer some questions from both Jeremy and her fans about her newly-released memoir, Becoming Free Indeed, adding that it was "going to be a lot of fun."