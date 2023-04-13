OK Magazine
Jinger Duggar Cancels Q&A With Husband Jeremy Vuolo After Sparking Breakup Rumors

jinger pp
Source: @jingervuolo/instagram
By:

Apr. 12 2023, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) may have unintentionally fueled online rumors that her marriage with husband Jeremy is on the rocks after canceling a planned YouTube Live Q&A session on Tuesday, April 11.

The Counting On star had been promoting the anticipated streaming session via social media earlier that day, explaining they planned to do the video so that she could answer some questions from both Jeremy and her fans about her newly-released memoir, Becoming Free Indeed, adding that it was "going to be a lot of fun."

jinger ig
Source: @jingervuolo/instagram

However, only a few hours later, the plans were canceled after an unspecified issue interfered with the timing.

"So we were going to do the YouTube live and I apologize. Something came up and we weren't able to jump on that YouTube Live today. But stay tuned, we plan to do it later this week," she explained at the time. "So thank you, guys, for your understanding."

jinger ig
Source: @jingervuolo/instagram

This comes shortly after Jinger sparked split rumors after she was spotted not wearing her wedding ring while visiting siblings in Arkansas, causing mixed reactions from fans on social media.

"Is Jinger not wearing her engagement and wedding rings??" one user wrote, with another adding, "Maybe all is not well with Jeremy?"

jinger ig
Source: @jingervuolo/instagram
MORE ON:
Jinger Duggar

Meanwhile, others shot down the speculation, suggesting that it's possible the rings were simply being "cleaned" or that they needed to be "resized" or even that she simply doesn't choose to wear them all the time.

"I take mine off when handling babies," another pointed out. "Because depending on the style they can stick out and scratch babies/little ones easily."

Source: OK!

Jinger and Jeremy met in 2015 and soon after, the former soccer star asked her father, Jim Bob, for permission to court her. Although the Duggar family patriarch eventually said yes, it wasn't before making Jeremy fill out a 50 page long questionnaire about his past, his intentions for his relationship with Jinger and things that he hoped for in a relationship.

Despite the intimidating survey, the couple began their romantic relationship, eventually tying the knot in November 2016.

They share two daughters — Felicity, 4, and Evangeline, 2.

The Sun reported the fan comments after Jinger was seen without her rings.

