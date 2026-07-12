Joan Collins, 93, Shares Her Secrets to Aging Gracefully: 'I Just Love Life'

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Joan Collins, the legendary star of Dynasty, continues to impress at 93, starring in the new film My Duchess. During a recent appearance at Variety’s Women of Power event, she shared her insights on aging gracefully.

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Source: MEGA Joan Collins said her approach to aging includes getting enough sleep, drinking plenty of water and spending time outdoors to maintain her health and energy.

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“I just love life,” Collins told The Independent. She emphasizes the importance of breathing fresh air, getting quality sleep and staying hydrated. Her commitment to self-care has kept her vibrant and energetic. For an extra confidence boost, Collins enjoys watching classic films. “If you’re very lucky, you might manage to find an old Bette Davis film once in a while,” she said. The star appreciates the acting prowess of icons from the ‘80s and ‘90s.

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Source: MEGA Joan Collins keeps active by doing Pilates several times a week.

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Collins maintains her fitness with Pilates, working out with her trainer several times a week. “Just basic Pilates-type exercises rather than using one of those [reformer] Pilates machines,” she explained, focusing on her health and well-being. However, she admits that traditional exercise routines don’t excite her. “It bores me,” she confessed, preferring to walk around her apartment and care for her plants instead.

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Source: MEGA Joan Collins credited both her family genetics and the healthy habits her mother encouraged during childhood for helping her stay active in her nineties.

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Collins attributes her longevity to her genetics, as her father lived to 87. “For somebody born in 1903, that’s pretty amazing,” she remarked. She also credits her mother, who introduced her and her sister to supplements during their childhood.

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Another key to her youthful spirit is her marriage to Percy Gibson, who is 32 years younger. They wed in 2002, and Collins feels she has finally found her true match. “We were great pals before we got married,” she explained. Their friendship laid the foundation for a lasting romance.

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Collins describes Gibson as “a really nice, kind, grounded person,” contrasting him with some past partners. For her, their age difference means little. “It’s just a number,” she remarked, highlighting that love can flourish at any stage of life. “I was born with a tremendous enthusiasm for life,” Collins added.

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Source: MEGA Joan Collins said her marriage to Percy Gibson has remained strong because their friendship formed the foundation of their relationship long before they married.