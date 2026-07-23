Joan Collins, 93, Stuns in Bathing Suit During St. Tropez Vacation With Husband Percy Gibson: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Joan Collins is proving that style never goes out of fashion. The legendary actress gave fans a peek at her glamorous vacation in St. Tropez, sharing a collection of sun-drenched photos from the French Riviera that highlighted her timeless elegance and love for life.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @joancollinsdbe/Instagram Joan Collins shared stunning vacation photos from St. Tropez, including pictures of herself wearing a stylish one-piece swimsuit.

Article continues below advertisement

One stunning snapshot showed the Dynasty icon lounging in a sparkling infinity pool while wearing a sophisticated black-and-white one-piece swimsuit, a wide-brimmed straw hat and oversized sunglasses. Holding an iced drink and flashing a bright smile, Collins looked completely relaxed as she enjoyed the Mediterranean sunshine. Her husband, Percy Gibson, joined her in the pool as the couple took in the breathtaking scenery together. “Beating the heating in St. Tropez! When it’s 33C (92F) in the South of France it’s best to rely on hand fans, sunglasses, and lots of water! Nevertheless we are having a good time,” Collins penned in the post’s caption.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Sweet Moments With Husband Percy Gibson

Source: @joancollinsdbe/Instagram Joan Collins and Percy Gibson enjoyed romantic moments by the pool and aboard a yacht during their luxurious French Riviera getaway.

The actress also shared a heartwarming photo of the couple embracing beside the pool. Collins wore a light cover-up and sun hat while Gibson smiled as he wrapped his arms around her against a backdrop of blue skies and stunning coastal views. Other images featured the longtime couple enjoying a day aboard a yacht with the sparkling Mediterranean Sea behind them. Collins embraced effortless Riviera style in a breezy white eyelet blouse, layered gold jewelry and her signature oversized sunglasses. Fans quickly filled the comments section with compliments about the actress' stunning appearance. “gorgeous and inspiring as always👌,” a first penned. A second added, “Chic, as always! ❤️.” “Looking fabulous as ever. 😍,” a third mentioned. “You really are one of the best. Enjoy! x,” a fourth wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Collins Opens Up About Aging Gracefully

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @joancollinsdbe/Instagram Joan Collins said she stays healthy by getting fresh air, sleeping well, staying hydrated and practicing basic Pilates exercises several times a week.

The vacation photos come as Collins continues to impress audiences at 93 while starring in the new film My Duchess. During a recent appearance at Variety's Women of Power event, the Hollywood legend shared what has helped her maintain her youthful outlook. “I just love life,” Collins told The Independent. She said fresh air, quality sleep and staying hydrated have all played an important role in helping her feel healthy and energized. When she wants an extra boost of confidence, Collins enjoys revisiting classic Hollywood movies. “If you’re very lucky, you might manage to find an old Bette Davis film once in a while,” she said. The actress also expressed admiration for many of the legendary performers from past decades.

Article continues below advertisement

Her Wellness Routine Is Simple

Source: @joancollinsdbe/Instagram Joan Collins believes her positive outlook, healthy habits and strong genetics have all contributed to her longevity and active lifestyle at 93.

Collins keeps active by working out with her trainer several times each week. “Just basic Pilates-type exercises rather than using one of those [reformer] Pilates machines,” she explained, focusing on her health and well-being. Still, she admitted that traditional exercises have never been her favorite. “It bores me,” she confessed, explaining that she'd rather walk around her apartment and spend time caring for her plants. The actress also believes good genes have played a role in her longevity, noting that her father lived until he was 87 years old. “For somebody born in 1903, that’s pretty amazing,” she remarked. She also credited her mother for introducing her and her sister to vitamins and supplements at a young age.

Love Has No Age Limit