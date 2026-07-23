Joan Collins, 93, Stuns in Bathing Suit During St. Tropez Vacation With Husband Percy Gibson: Photos
July 23 2026, Published 1:06 p.m. ET
Joan Collins is proving that style never goes out of fashion.
The legendary actress gave fans a peek at her glamorous vacation in St. Tropez, sharing a collection of sun-drenched photos from the French Riviera that highlighted her timeless elegance and love for life.
One stunning snapshot showed the Dynasty icon lounging in a sparkling infinity pool while wearing a sophisticated black-and-white one-piece swimsuit, a wide-brimmed straw hat and oversized sunglasses. Holding an iced drink and flashing a bright smile, Collins looked completely relaxed as she enjoyed the Mediterranean sunshine. Her husband, Percy Gibson, joined her in the pool as the couple took in the breathtaking scenery together.
“Beating the heating in St. Tropez! When it’s 33C (92F) in the South of France it’s best to rely on hand fans, sunglasses, and lots of water! Nevertheless we are having a good time,” Collins penned in the post’s caption.
Sweet Moments With Husband Percy Gibson
The actress also shared a heartwarming photo of the couple embracing beside the pool. Collins wore a light cover-up and sun hat while Gibson smiled as he wrapped his arms around her against a backdrop of blue skies and stunning coastal views.
Other images featured the longtime couple enjoying a day aboard a yacht with the sparkling Mediterranean Sea behind them. Collins embraced effortless Riviera style in a breezy white eyelet blouse, layered gold jewelry and her signature oversized sunglasses.
Fans quickly filled the comments section with compliments about the actress' stunning appearance.
“gorgeous and inspiring as always👌,” a first penned.
A second added, “Chic, as always! ❤️.”
“Looking fabulous as ever. 😍,” a third mentioned.
“You really are one of the best. Enjoy! x,” a fourth wrote.
Collins Opens Up About Aging Gracefully
- Joan Collins, 92, Glows in White Swimsuit While Enjoying Glam Vacation: 'Thinking of My Next Move'
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The vacation photos come as Collins continues to impress audiences at 93 while starring in the new film My Duchess.
During a recent appearance at Variety's Women of Power event, the Hollywood legend shared what has helped her maintain her youthful outlook.
“I just love life,” Collins told The Independent.
She said fresh air, quality sleep and staying hydrated have all played an important role in helping her feel healthy and energized.
When she wants an extra boost of confidence, Collins enjoys revisiting classic Hollywood movies.
“If you’re very lucky, you might manage to find an old Bette Davis film once in a while,” she said.
The actress also expressed admiration for many of the legendary performers from past decades.
Her Wellness Routine Is Simple
Collins keeps active by working out with her trainer several times each week.
“Just basic Pilates-type exercises rather than using one of those [reformer] Pilates machines,” she explained, focusing on her health and well-being.
Still, she admitted that traditional exercises have never been her favorite.
“It bores me,” she confessed, explaining that she'd rather walk around her apartment and spend time caring for her plants.
The actress also believes good genes have played a role in her longevity, noting that her father lived until he was 87 years old.
“For somebody born in 1903, that’s pretty amazing,” she remarked.
She also credited her mother for introducing her and her sister to vitamins and supplements at a young age.
Love Has No Age Limit
Another source of happiness in Collins' life is her marriage to Gibson, who is 32 years younger than she is. The couple tied the knot in 2002 after building a strong friendship first.
“We were great pals before we got married,” she explained.
Collins said their friendship created the perfect foundation for their lasting relationship.
She described Gibson as “a really nice, kind, grounded person,” while reflecting on how different he is from some of her previous partners.
For Collins, their age gap has never mattered.
“It’s just a number,” she remarked, highlighting that love can flourish at any stage of life.
“I was born with a tremendous enthusiasm for life,” Collins added.