Joanna Gaines Admits She Wants To 'Live More Freely' As She Gets Older: 'The Last 10 Years Felt Like A Blur'

After running around dabbling in different projects and being a mom to five children: Crew, Drake, Duke, Emmie and Ella, whom she shares with husband Chip Gaines, Joanna Gaines is ready to stop and smell the roses.

"I was about to turn 44 and I realized, the last 10 years, a lot of it felt like a blur," she shared in a new interview. "It was fast, it was exciting, and there was so much to be grateful for, but there was something in me that just felt so tired. I wanted to go back and regain moments that I had missed along the way."