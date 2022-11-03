Joanna Gaines Admits She Wants To 'Live More Freely' As She Gets Older: 'The Last 10 Years Felt Like A Blur'
After running around dabbling in different projects and being a mom to five children: Crew, Drake, Duke, Emmie and Ella, whom she shares with husband Chip Gaines, Joanna Gaines is ready to stop and smell the roses.
"I was about to turn 44 and I realized, the last 10 years, a lot of it felt like a blur," she shared in a new interview. "It was fast, it was exciting, and there was so much to be grateful for, but there was something in me that just felt so tired. I wanted to go back and regain moments that I had missed along the way."
“The past 20 years have been a heck of a ride, but I knew I couldn’t keep going the way I have. It’s hard to explain how I was feeling. I was grateful beyond measure, but exhausted. Loved, but feeling unworthy. Full, but running on empty. And because my world kept me busy, I could still feel the wheels of my life humming. What became harder to tell is where they should be headed,” she said about that time period.
Going forward, the reality star has a new outlook on life.
"I'm 44 years old, and so say I have another 44 years to go, I want to live it lighter," she admitted. "I want to live more freely. Just be grounded in who I am, what I believe I'm here for."
The brunette beauty is gearing up to release her memoir, The Stories We Tell, which will be released on November 8.
"I feel thankful for the process," she says. "In the beginning, I never thought I would share this with anyone. But then when I realized in that vulnerability, when you do share your story, if it inspires one other person to write their story down so that they can see that clarity and purpose in their own life, it's worth it."
She continued, "It brings connection. I just started realizing, this isn't just a process for me. I truly believe that we all have these amazing stories that we have to hold. And when you hold them well, I mean that's where life is, that's where beauty is."