NEWS Joanna Gaines Shares Rare Photos With All 5 of Her Kids During Family Mountain Getaway Source: MEGA; @joannagaines/Instagram Joanna Gaines shared a rare glimpse of all five of her children during cozy family getaway to the mountains. OK! Staff Aug. 4 2026, Updated 3:15 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Joanna Gaines recently shared a rare glimpse into her family life with a sweet clip from a family vacation. The HGTV star and her husband, Chip Gaines, recently took a trip to the Colorado mountains with their five children, Drake, 21, Ella, 19, Duke, 18, Emmie, 16, and Crew, 8.

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Joanna Gaines Spent a Lazy Summer in the Colorado Mountains With Her Family

Source: @joannagaines/Instagram Joanna Gaines showed how she spends quality time with her five kids via an Instagram reel.

The 48-year-old shared a reel on her Instagram account featuring a collection of clips and photos from the trip, accompanied by Citizen Wild’s hit song “The Mountains Are Calling.” “A few days in the mountains with the whole fam makes this mama’s heart so happy,” she wrote in the caption. “Fishing, chopping down dead trees, making forts for the 🐿️, crunchy French toast, rodeo, bikes and family hikes. ❤️,” Joanna concluded.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @joannagaines/Instagram Joanna Gaines shared a reel on Instagram offering a glimpse into her family vacation to the mountains.

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Source: @joannagaines/Instagram Joanna Gaines could be seen helping her son, Crew, build a fort in the reel.

In one of the shots, the family of seven could be seen enjoying a panoramic mountain view as they walked along a trail beneath the morning sun and a clear blue sky. Another shot showed Joanna helping her youngest son, Crew, build a fort with logs and branches. Yet another photo featured the children and their father hard at work while chopping down dead trees. A different clip showed the Fixer Upper star’s daughters, Ella and Emmie, crossing a river while trying to balance themselves on stones.

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Joanna Gaines Showed Results of Her Colorado Mountain House Renovation in New Reel

Source: @joannagaines/Instagram A photo from the reel showed Joanna Gaines and her family hiking through a sun-lit trail during their trip to the mountains.

One photo showed Chip reading alongside Crew in front of floor-to-ceiling glass windows, which appear to be a feature the family added to their home since it was featured in Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House last year. Another apparent addition was a long wooden breakfast table piled with food for the big family. A clip also showed that the family enjoyed a day at a rodeo arena. The video featured horses lined up with their riders, against a backdrop of majestic green mountains.

Source: @joannagaines/Instagram Joanna Gaines shared a heartwarming tribute to her husband, Chip Gaines, on Father's Day.