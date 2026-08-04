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Joanna Gaines Shares Rare Photos With All 5 of Her Kids During Family Mountain Getaway

Split photo of Chip Gaines & Joanna Gaines & Their Kids
Source: MEGA; @joannagaines/Instagram

Joanna Gaines shared a rare glimpse of all five of her children during cozy family getaway to the mountains.

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Aug. 4 2026, Updated 3:15 a.m. ET

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Joanna Gaines recently shared a rare glimpse into her family life with a sweet clip from a family vacation.

The HGTV star and her husband, Chip Gaines, recently took a trip to the Colorado mountains with their five children, Drake, 21, Ella, 19, Duke, 18, Emmie, 16, and Crew, 8.

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Joanna Gaines Spent a Lazy Summer in the Colorado Mountains With Her Family

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Image of Joanna Gaines showed how she spends quality time with her five kids via an Instagram reel.
Source: @joannagaines/Instagram

Joanna Gaines showed how she spends quality time with her five kids via an Instagram reel.

The 48-year-old shared a reel on her Instagram account featuring a collection of clips and photos from the trip, accompanied by Citizen Wild’s hit song “The Mountains Are Calling.”

“A few days in the mountains with the whole fam makes this mama’s heart so happy,” she wrote in the caption.

“Fishing, chopping down dead trees, making forts for the 🐿️, crunchy French toast, rodeo, bikes and family hikes. ❤️,” Joanna concluded.

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Source: @joannagaines/Instagram

Joanna Gaines shared a reel on Instagram offering a glimpse into her family vacation to the mountains.

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Image of Joanna Gaines could be seen helping her son, Crew, build a fort in the reel.
Source: @joannagaines/Instagram

Joanna Gaines could be seen helping her son, Crew, build a fort in the reel.

In one of the shots, the family of seven could be seen enjoying a panoramic mountain view as they walked along a trail beneath the morning sun and a clear blue sky.

Another shot showed Joanna helping her youngest son, Crew, build a fort with logs and branches. Yet another photo featured the children and their father hard at work while chopping down dead trees.

A different clip showed the Fixer Upper star’s daughters, Ella and Emmie, crossing a river while trying to balance themselves on stones.

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Joanna Gaines Showed Results of Her Colorado Mountain House Renovation in New Reel

Image of A photo from the reel showed Joanna Gaines and her family hiking through a sun-lit trail during their trip to the mountains.
Source: @joannagaines/Instagram

A photo from the reel showed Joanna Gaines and her family hiking through a sun-lit trail during their trip to the mountains.

One photo showed Chip reading alongside Crew in front of floor-to-ceiling glass windows, which appear to be a feature the family added to their home since it was featured in Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House last year.

Another apparent addition was a long wooden breakfast table piled with food for the big family.

A clip also showed that the family enjoyed a day at a rodeo arena. The video featured horses lined up with their riders, against a backdrop of majestic green mountains.

Image of Joanna Gaines shared a heartwarming tribute to her husband, Chip Gaines, on Father's Day.
Source: @joannagaines/Instagram

Joanna Gaines shared a heartwarming tribute to her husband, Chip Gaines, on Father's Day.

Although the couple is known for their notoriously private lifestyle, especially when it comes to posting their kids on social media, they didn't shy away from sharing a glimpse of their activities during their family getaway.

Joanna also shared a sweet tribute to her 51-year-old husband on Father's Day earlier this year, sharing an old clip of their family riding in their car before their youngest was born.

“This was back when we had four car seats in the car and our four kiddos were 4 years old and under. 🥹 People thought we were crazy, but you always, always made being a father look easy. Thank you for loving our five children so dang well. We love you @chipgaines,” she wrote in the caption.

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