Chip Gaines Admits He & Joanna Had to 'Fight for Our Family': 'We've Had Some Hard Times'

"In those 20 years, our world changed. But the one thing that didn't was the promise Jo and I made to one another at the altar in front of our family and friends," he continued. "They asked if we'd stick it out through thick and thin. We said yes, and we meant it. We still do."

Chip, who shares Drake, 18, Ella, 16, Duke, 14, Emmie, 13, and Crew, 4, with Joanna, also gave some insight into their relationship.

"Marriage is interesting that way. Whatever I go through, Jo goes through. And whatever she goes through, I go through. Life has done us plenty of favors and showed us things we've been beyond blessed to see," he said. "We've also had some hard times — some the world knows about, and plenty it doesn't. Like anyone else, we've been sick and sad and hurt and lost and flat out of ideas on how to turn things around."